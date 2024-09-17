Former Gonzaga stars Chet Holmgren, Jalen Suggs among NBA players with ‘most to prove’ this season
The last two top-five NBA Draft picks out of Gonzaga — Chet Holmgren (2022) and Jalen Suggs (2021) — figure to have prolonged careers in the association based on their respective 2023-24 campaigns.
Holmgren, the No. 2 pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2022, put together a historic rookie season after sitting out the previous year with a foot injury. The 7-foot-1 center became the first player in NBA history to finish a season with at least 200 assists, 190 blocks and 129 3-pointers made. Holmgren finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year race to Victor Wembanyama, though OKC got to the second round of the postseason after a few big performances from its young center in his first playoff run.
Similarly, Suggs played a key role in getting the Orlando Magic back to the playoffs. The third-year pro emerged as one of the league’s best on-ball defenders as he earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors while finishing top 10 in steals per game (1.4 per game; eighth-best). Suggs, who started 75 games in 2023-24, also shot a career best 39.7% from 3-point range.
Upon breakout seasons from two of Gonzaga’s youngest NBA alumni, both Holmgren and Suggs will be subject to more expectations as their careers progress. According to Bleacher Report, the 23-year-old Suggs and 22-year-old Holmgren are among the players with the most to prove in the 2024-25 NBA season.
Even in just his second season, more eyes will be on Holmgren and the Thunder after last season’s 57-25 showing in the regular season. While Holmgren contributed as a rim-protector and support scorer, his 3-point shooting trailed off following the All-Star break and dropped below 30% in the playoffs. He also struggled to contain Dereck Lively II in the second round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.
OKC added more size in the frontcourt with Isaiah Hartenstein, though as more teams shift their defensive focus on stopping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, someone else will have to step up on offense to help carry the load. That opens the door for Holmgren to play an even bigger role in 2024-25.
For Suggs, he’s out to prove he’s worth every dime of a lucrative rookie extension from Orlando’s front office. With the Oct. 21 deadline looming, Suggs is “a strong candidate” to receive a rookie-scale extension that could earn him over $30 million annually based on the current market, according to NBA insider Evan Sidery. The 6-foot-5 guard figures to play a role in the Magic’s long-term plans alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the latter of whom signed a five-year, $224 million extension with Orlando earlier this offseason, though it’s unclear how much Suggs will command once it’s time to sign.
Given the Magic’s point guard situation, Suggs could have an even greater role as a playmaker in head coach Jamahl Mosley’s offense next season as well. Suggs has played primarily off the ball as a pro, though if he can make some strides as a decision-maker, he might play more on the ball in 2024-25.