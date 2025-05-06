Former Texas A&M signee drawing interest from Gonzaga
It's been less than a day since Texas A&M released him from his letter of intent, and Duke Miles has already become quite a sought-after talent in the transfer portal — again.
The former Oklahoma guard has committed and de-committed from two schools this offseason, after previously committing to Virginia on April 7 — only to then de-commit less than a week later to join the Aggies. However, as Texas A&M continued to add pieces through the portal, Miles requested last Friday that the school release him.
Now looking for his third school to commit to for his sixth year of college hoops, Miles will reportedly have an impressive list of suitors to choose from after his wish was granted by Texas A&M on Monday. Per The Athletic's Tobias Bass, Gonzaga is among the schools that have recently reached out to the 6-foot-2 guard.
Saint Mary's from the West Coast Conference has also contacted Miles, along with a horde of power conference programs including Arizona State, Baylor, Georgetown, Tennessee, USC and Virginia, among others. He has a visit with Georgetown lined up for later this week, according to Bass.
A four-star transfer prospect according to On3, Miles is ranked as the No. 9 combo guard available in the portal. Last season with the Sooners, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 43.0% from 3-point range (albeit on just 2.7 attempts per game). He also shot 51.4% from the field and knocked down over 83% of his free-throw attempts, making for an efficient field goal percentage rate of 61%.
Miles spent the previous season at High Point, where he was just as efficient — if not more so — from the field. While his 3-point rate wasn't as high, Miles still led the Big South in field goal percentage (52.8%) and effective field goal percentage (58.3%) while putting up a career-best 17.5 points per game.
Surely, a versatile guard like Miles, who's efficient and productive during his time on the floor, receives a hard look from Mark Few and his coaching staff. Gonzaga did bolster its backcourt depth with the addition of Arizona State transfer Adam Miller, though it's likely the Bulldogs continue to search through the portal as they fill the vacancies left behind by Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle.
Miles would bring a lot of experience to the Zags' locker room. Over the course of five seasons at Troy, High Point and Oklahoma, he logged nearly 3,000 minutes and over 1,300 career points.