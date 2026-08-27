Gonzaga adds Bryce Douglas to staff after stops at Duke and Florida

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs made two major moves on Wednesday, not only securing a commitment from point guard Xaivian Lee but also adding a key piece to the staff ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bryce Douglas, who spent the past three seasons at Seattle University as an assistant coach, has been brought onto Gonzaga's staff to help with scouting and analytics.

Douglas will join Gonzaga's bench alongside Few, associate head coach Brian Michaelson, assistant coaches Stephen Gentry, RJay Barsh, and Zach Norvell, graduate assistant Que Johnson, and general manager Kurt Bambauer.

Who is Bryce Douglas?

Seattle U bench celebrates during the Redhawks’ game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Jan. 2, 2026. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Douglas joined the Seattle U coaching staff in 2023-24 and was with the Redhawks for three years, during which the program won a CBI championship before successfully integrating into the WCC under head coach Chris Victor.

Prior to his time in Seattle, Douglas had a variety of jobs working with some of the highest-profile programs - and coaches - in the country.

Douglas was the Special Assistant Coach for six years under Mike White, five at Florida from 2017-2022 and one year at Georgia in 2022-23, where he helped with opponent scouting and developing the offensive playbook.

Florida advanced in the NCAA Tournament every year from 2017-2021 - one of six programs in the country to do so - and Douglas helped Georgia post the second-highest win improvement among Power 5 programs in 2022-23.

The Tacoma native and graduate of Puget Sound also has experience at Duke, where he was an assistant video coordinator focusing on opponent scouting in 2015 - a year the Blue Devils won the national championship with a 35-4 record.

Douglas' resume also includes time with the Phoenix Suns from 2015-2017, creating new opponent scouting templates and assisting with on-court player development. While working with Phoenix, he also helped with USA Basketball mini-camps for the Senior National Team as they prepared for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

What will Douglas do at Gonzaga?

Gonzaga Bulldogs assistant coach Jorge Sanz. | Photo by Myk Crawford

While Douglas is not a direct replacement for Sanz, who spent eight years in Spokane as the team's Director of Basketball Operations, he could end up handling similar duties with the Zags in 2026-27.

Sanz held a variety of roles with Gonzaga, including scheduling, international recruiting, and analytics, and Douglas could certainly help fill the gap in many of those disciplines.

Of course, Douglas doesn't bring all the same skills and connections as Sanz, so there is likely going to be some shifting of responsibility among GU's staff. The international recruiting - long a staple at Gonzaga - could fall to one of the more experienced members of the coaching staff, while Douglas could be tasked with more opponent scouting and analytics, areas he has contributed positively over the last decade.

This also will depend on whether Gonzaga ultimately decides to fill the opening left by Sanz and, if so, where that individual's skills and experience lie.

Gonzaga will begin the season on Monday, Nov. 2, against the Purdue Boilermakers at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tip is slated for 4:30 PM PT.