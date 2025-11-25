Gonzaga vs. Alabama live updates, highlights from Players Era Festival game
Gonzaga and Alabama collided in a top 15 matchup Monday night as both teams looked to start the highly anticipated Players Era Festival with a 1-0 mark going into Tuesday.
Tip-off from MGM Grand Garden Arena was set for 6:30 p.m. PT. Fans could watch the game on TNT or through HBO Max.
The Zags (5-0) entered the matchup a week removed from a historic win over Southern Utah in Spokane, where Braden Huff (22 points) spearheaded a 72-point victory for the home team in what went down as the largest margin of victory over a Division I school in program history.
Gonzaga's fifth consecutive contest decided by double-digits moved it up to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Crimson Tide (5-0) ascended to No. 8 in the media's rankings following a 90-86 win over then-No. 8 Illinois from the United Center in Chicago. It was the second victory over a top-15 team for Nate Oats' squad, which knocked off St. John's, 103-96, at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 8.
An immovable object meets an unstoppable force
Monday night's matchup pitted one of college basketball's hottest offensive units against one that liked to dig in its heels defensively.
Ranking No. 3 in the nation in 3-point attempts per contest (35.3), Oats' run-and-gun style of play led to the Crimson Tide averaging 91 points through the first four games of the season. Five players put up double-figures in scoring, led by Labaron Philon at 20.5 on 53.2% shooting from the field, including 38.1% from downtown on 5.3 attempts per game.
Gonzaga, which entered Monday yielding 57.8 points per game, hadn't seen anything like Alabama's pace in its first five games, as the Crimson Tide checked in at No. 6 on KenPom.com in adjusted tempo. Only one other team on the Zags' schedule (Texas Southern, No. 78 in tempo) ranked inside the top 100 in that category.
What Mark Few and his staff saw through the first two weeks of the season was a motivated and focused group on the defensive end of the floor. The Bulldogs hadn't allowed an opponent to shoot better than 40% from the field and forced at least 15 turnovers in four separate outings going into the Players Era Festival, which featured eight top 25 teams in the 18-team field.
Needless to say, the Zags would be facing their toughest stretch of the regular season over their next three days in Las Vegas. But if they won Monday and then again on Tuesday against Maryland (6:30 p.m., truTV), they'd be in the best position possible to play for the championship on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.).
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest update)