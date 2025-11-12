Gonzaga announces signing of 2026 top 40 recruit Luca Foster
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs announced the signing of 6'5 small forward Luca Foster on Wednesday, the first official day of the signing period for the 2026 recruiting class.
Foster became Gonzaga's third commitment in the 2026 class back on Oct. 25, about a week after wrapping up his official visit and taking in the team's exhibition win over Northwest University. 6'5 German guard Jack Kayil and 7'0 center Sam Funches round out the class, which was recently ranked the 15th best in the nation by ESPN.
The 6'5 wing and native of Pennsylvania picked Gonzaga out of a top nine that included Michigan, Oregon, Villanova, Ohio State, Virginia, Oklahoma, Pitt, and Georgetown. He took visits to every one of those nine schools, ending with Gonzaga before committing shortly after.
Foster is currently No. 36 in the 2026 composite rankings at 247Sports, making him Gonzaga's highest-ranked recruit in the class. He also came in at No. 37 on ESPN and No. 38 at On3. The sharpshooting wing will play this upcoming high school season at Link Academy in Missouri, hoping to boost his stock even more with a strong performance at an elite high school.
Foster played for Team Final on the AAU circuit this summer, averaging 16 points while shooting 37% from deep on nearly five attempts per game. Foster is not just a threat from the outside; he was highly efficient inside the arc as well, using his physicality to finish through contact and get to the free-throw line.
"Foster is a long and smooth scoring wing," Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports said. "Foster is a multi-dimensional scorer who has consistently added new weapons to his game and yet continues to have a lot of room for future growth as he continues to get stronger and more consistently assertive."
Gonzaga will join the new look Pac-12 in the 2026-27 season, and will have a trio of new freshmen on the roster to help replenish the departing talent pool - which will include Graham Ike, Tyon Grant-Foster, Jalen Warley, and Adam Miller, who are all in their final year of eligibility.
Gonzaga had a very active month of October, landing all three 2026 recruits as well as 2027 top 20 prospect Dooney Johnson, a 6'5 guard from Milwaukee, WI. The staff also hosted another 2027 recruit - 6'5 wing Gene Roebuck from La Mirada, CA - for the team's season opener against Texas Southern on Monday, Nov. 3.