Gonzaga basketball is adding something to its jerseys for the first time

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs published their official roster on Monday, giving fans a look at what jersey numbers the team's 11 newcomers will wear this upcoming season.

Then, roughly 24 hours later, Gonzaga gave another update on their jerseys for 2026-27, announcing a jersey patch partnership with New York-based AI company Altana on Tuesday morning.

Altana becomes Gonzaga's first jersey patch partner, and the Altana logo will be featured on men's basketball game jerseys this season. A sneak peek posted on social media shows a small navy blue rectangular patch just above the Pac-12 logo.

Gonzaga x Altana 🐾



The Zags welcome Altana as our jersey patch sponsor🤝 pic.twitter.com/d6u9YY5pXO — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) September 29, 2026

Gonzaga lands its first jersey patch sponsor

The financial terms of Gonzaga's deal with Altana were not disclosed, but whatever money they are earning will be used to help build the roster through NIL, and/or for facility upgrades on campus.

Jersey patch deals have cropped up all over college athletics this summer, after the NCAA began allowing them in January. Major headlines were made by Ohio State and Notre Dame, which each signed mega deals with JPMorgan Chase and SoFi, respectively.

Conferences have also inked deals for each member school, including the Big 12 partnering with Monster Energy to put logos on every Big 12 school's jersey, football field, and basketball court this season.

These deals can be insanely lucrative, with Notre Dame reportedly securing $18-20M annually from SoFi over the next six years.

It's expected the Pac-12 will pursue a jersey patch deal in the near future, although with football season underway, it may not happen until 2027-28.

Who is Altana?

Gonzaga's press release describes Altana as 'the world's first AI network for global trade', with AD Chris Standiford describing the company as "an exceptional organization that represents innovation and forward thinking."

"At Altana, our mission is to fix globalization," Altana CEO and co-founder Evan Smith said, per the release. "It's a big goal, and we're drawn to teams that take on hard things, punch above their weight, and win through trust and collaboration. Gonzaga has done exactly that for twenty-seven straight years, turning itself from an underdog into a perennial national contender. We're proud to be their first jersey sponsor and to stand behind a program built to win, year after year."

The sponsorship was secured in partnership with Gonzaga Sports Properties, the local Learfield group that oversees all sponsorship agreements on behalf of the university.

Gonzaga and their new jerseys will debut in the season opener on Monday, Nov. 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against the Purdue Boilermakers, with tip set for 4:30 PM PT.