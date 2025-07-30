Gonzaga Bulldogs 2025-26 nonconference schedule tracker
Every year, it seems Mark Few and his Gonzaga coaching staff outdo themselves when it comes to assembling the Bulldogs' nonconference schedule.
The 2025-26 slate is no different. Of the eight power conference teams the Zags are guaranteed to face in the regular season (not including their third game of the Players Era Festival), seven of them are featured in the latest 2026 NCAA Tournament outlook by ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi. Those same seven appear on Jon Rothstein's top 45 rankings as well, making for quite the stretch of nonleague games on Few and company's calendar from the start of November to the end of December.
With the regular season less than 100 days away from tipping off, here's an updated look at Gonzaga's nonconference schedule.
Gonzaga's 2025-26 nonconference schedule
Oklahoma Sooners: Nov. 8, Spokane Arena
The Zags and Sooners will square off in a nonleague matchup that's reportedly been set five days after the 2025-26 regular season is slated to tip off. Tip times and broadcast information will likely come at a later date.
Creighton Bluejays: Nov. 11, McCarthey Athletic Center
The Bulldogs and Bluejays will square off at the Kennel this season before playing a return game in Omaha, Nebraska, during the 2026-27 campaign.
Arizona State Sun Devils: Nov. 14, Desert Financial Arena (Tempe, Arizona)
Tip-off time and broadcast information were not disclosed, though the confirmation of a return game between the Zags and Sun Devils does guarantee that the Bulldogs will open the season with three power conference programs in the span of a week.
Alabama Crimson Tide: Nov. 24, Las Vegas
The Zags take on the Crimson Tide in their first game of the Players Era Festival on Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. PST.
The Players Era debuted this past November with eight teams competing in the Thanksgiving week tournament: Houston, Alabama, Rutgers, Notre Dame, Creighton, Oregon, Texas A&M and San Diego State (Oregon beat Alabama in the championship round). In addition to those eight, the following 10 teams join the 2025 field to compete for a $1 million prize: Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, St. John's, Syracuse, Tennessee and UNLV.
Maryland Terrapins: Nov. 25, Las Vegas
Gonzaga faces Maryland on the second day of the NIL-driven event at 6:30 p.m. PST. Though the exact locations weren't disclosed, the Zags' first two Players Era games have been confirmed for either Michelob Ultra Arena or MGM Grand Garden Arena.
TBD: Nov. 26, Las Vegas
If the Zags come out victorious in their first two Players Era matchups, they'd be in prime position to advance to the championship round (Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. PST). In the likely event that more than two teams go 2-0 to start, point differential, total points scored and points allowed will serve as tiebreakers. The third-place game is the same day at 4 p.m. PST.
Kentucky Wildcats: Dec. 5, Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
The fourth installment of this nonconference series could be a barometer test for the 2025-26 Zags. Kentucky checks in around the top-10 range of most preseason power rankings after reeling in quite the haul of transfers to surround Otega Oweh with, including Jaland Lowe (16.8 ppg at Pitt), Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 ppg at Florida), Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama)
and Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State).
Keeping up with the Wildcats' blistering pace isn't an easy ask for any team, and the Bulldogs found that out the hard way during the second half of last season's 90-89 overtime loss at Climate Pledge Arena. Gonzaga won the two head-to-head contests in Spokane (2023) and Lexington, Kentucky, (2024) prior to blowing an 18-point second-half lead to Kentucky in Seattle last December.
UCLA Bruins: Dec. 13, Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle)
The battle of West Coast supremacies has delivered some thrilling battles over the years, with four of the last five meetings between the Zags and Bruins being decided by an average margin of 3.3 points. Gonzaga had won four straight over UCLA prior to last season's 65-62 loss to the Bruins at Intuit Dome.
Campbell Fighting Camels: Dec. 17, McCarthey Athletic Center
The Fighting Camels are set to visit the McCarthey Athletic Center for a matchup with the Bulldogs on Dec. 17, according to Rocco Miller of bracketeer.org. Game time and broadcast information were not disclosed.
Baylor Bears: Date and location TBD
The venue and date for the second game of a multi-year series between the Zags and Bears have yet to be finalized, though both teams will certainly look different than when they met last November at the Spokane Arena.