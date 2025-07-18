Gonzaga schedules nonconference game with Big 12 team
The first three games on Gonzaga's 2025-26 nonconference schedule now include meetings with foes from the SEC, Big East and Big 12.
Barring any more changes, that would be quite the start to the college basketball season for Mark Few and the Bulldogs, who on Friday received confirmation that their return game against Arizona State has been scheduled for Nov. 14 at Desert Financial Arena.
Tip-off time and broadcast information were not disclosed, though the announcement from the Sun Devils' social media account does guarantee that the Zags will play three power conference programs in the span of a week.
Prior to taking on Arizona State, Gonzaga will face Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 8 — its earliest-known game on the schedule so far — before battling Creighton in a marquee matchup at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 11. Additionally, the Bulldogs will square off against Alabama (Nov. 24) and Maryland (No. 25) in the Players Era Festival (Nov. 24-26) and take on Kentucky (Dec. 5), UCLA (Dec. 13) and Baylor (TBD).
In total, Gonzaga's nonconference schedule as it stands includes seven teams that feature in Jon Rothstein's top 45 offseason rankings, with the Bruins leading the pack at No. 7.
The Sun Devils are the only team from that aforementioned group that was excluded from Rothstein's latest rankings, but only time will tell how Bobby Hurley's new-look squad pans out in its second season as part of the Big 12. Arizona State saw 11 players from last season's 13-20 squad hit the transfer portal this offseason, including sharpshooting guard Adam Miller, who left the Sun Devils for the Zags in early May.
The 6-foot-3 Miller spent the past two seasons playing for Bobby Hurley, appearing in 53 games and making 51 starts during his time in Tempe, Arizona. Miller averaged 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range in 30 appearances with the Sun Devils.
To replace his outgoing talent, Hurley reeled in a collection of talent from the mid-major level via the transfer portal. Former Pepperdine guard Moe Odum headlines Arizona State's batch of newcomers, as the 6-foot-1 standout from New York joins Arizona State after putting up 13.1 points and 7.5 assists per game as a junior. The Sun Devils also acquired Allen David Mukeba Jr. (14.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg at Oakland) and former Gonzaga commit Marcus Adams Jr. (16.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg at CSUN Northridge).
Adams, a former four-star recruit in the 2023 class, committed to the Zags in July 2023 before backing off on his pledge a month later to play at BYU. The 6-foot-8 forward's stint in Provo, Utah, was followed by a one-year stay at Cal State Northridge.
Arizona State also added former San Diego standout Santiago Trouet through the portal, acquiring the 6-foot-10 forward after he averaged 8.7 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore in 2024-25. Trouet scored 14 points, grabbed seven boards and swatted four shot attempts in the Toreros' 93-80 loss to the Zags at the Kennel on Jan. 8.