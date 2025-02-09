Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pacific Tigers: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game
Records are thrown out the window when Gonzaga and Pacific square off Saturday night at the Spanos Center in Stockton, California.
Though the Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 WCC) have dominated the head-to-head record over the last decade-plus, the last few visits to the Tigers' home floor have been anything but a cakewalk for Mark Few's team. The Zags have trailed or tied at halftime in each of the last three games played at the Spanos Center.
"Throw the record out the window," Few said of Saturday's matchup after Gonzaga's 73-53 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday. "I've taken at least two No.1 teams in the country down there and we've been down at halftime in both games and and many other games that we've eked out in the last 3 or 4 minutes so, we're expecting the same."
Pacific (8-18, 3-9 WCC) enters the matchup coming off a 71-69 victory over San Diego. Lamar Washington led the way with 19 points. The 6-foot-4 guard scored 40 points in an upset over Washington State earlier this season.
Elias Ralph does a little bit of everything for the Tigers. The 6-foot-7 Canadian puts up 15.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. Ralph has eight double-doubles on the season, which ranks 31st in the country.
Gonzaga's Graham Ike leads the country's second-highest scoring offense with 17.2 points per game, fourth-most in the WCC. Ryan Nembhard stirs the drink with a nation-leading 235 assists, nine shy of breaking his own program record for most assists in a single season (Nembhard had 243 assists in 2023-24).
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates)
2ND HALF
Gonzaga 46, Pacific 28 (15:03): The Bulldogs extend their lead to 18 points off a post score from Graham Ike off a nice high-low pass from Ben Gregg. Gonzaga has 13 assists as a team, four of which have come from Nembhard. He needs two more to break his own record for the most assists in a single-season in Gonzaga history (243).
HALFTIME: Gonzaga 35, Pacific 20: Braden Huff's nine points lead a balanced offensive attack that admittedly needed to settle in before hitting a stride near the midway point in the second half. Seth Jones knocked down a 3-pointer with just under 10 minutes left in the half before the Zags ripped off a 14-0 scoring run to go ahead by double-digits. Khalif Battle and Michael Ajayi each have seven points for the Bulldogs, while the Tigers were led by Elijah Fisher's six points. Pacific was just 8-for-29 from the field, but Gonzaga wasn't much better with a 12-for-30 showing from the field.
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 26, Pacific 14 (3:53): The Zags gained some breathing room thanks to a commanding 14-0 scoring run that kept the Tigers off the scoreboard for a 5-minute stretch, until Burke Smith snapped Pacific's drought with a 3-pointer. Moments earlier, Ryan Nembhard found Khalif Battle in transition for a 3-pointer. Gonzaga has nine fastbreak points.
Gonzaga 18, Pacific 11 (7:26): Braden Huff stuffs home a two-hand dunk over the top of Petar Krivokapic after Ryan Nembhard delivered a beautiful pass that led the 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore right to the rim for the highlight play.
Gonzaga 12, Pacific 11 (9:53): Seth Jones knocks down a 3-pointer through contact from Michael Ajayi but couldn't complete the rare 4-point play at the free-throw line, keeping the Zags in front.
Gonzaga 10, Pacific 8 (12:00): Elijah Fisher has taken advantage of his matchups early on. The 6-foot-6 junior has four of Pacific's eight points. Gonzaga has struggled against the Tigers' swarming defense.
Gonzaga 7, Pacific 2 (15:20): The Bulldogs have played with pace out of the gate, but the shots haven't fallen consistently amid a 3-for-8 start from the field, including 1-for-5 from downtown. The Tigers haven't been able to get into a groove either, as they're 1-for-6 from the floor at the 16-minute media timeout.
Gonzaga 3, Pacific 2 (17:41): Ryan Nembhard breaks the lid off the rim for the Zags with a 3-pointer.
Pacific 2, Gonzaga 0 (18:02): Lamar Washington gets the Tigers on the board first with a nice left-handed hookshot in the lane.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.