Point spread, betting odds for Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Pacific Tigers WCC men's basketball game
As expected, just about every sportsbook and predictive analytics website in the college basketball realm heavily favors Gonzaga over Pacific heading into Saturday's matchup in Stockton, California.
The Bulldogs (17-7, 8-3 WCC), coming off a 73-53 win over Loyola Marymount, haven't been bested by the Tigers (8-18, 3-9 WCC) since Pacific joined the West Coast Conference in 2013 and have won 23 of the past 24 head-to-head meetings overall. The Tigers, ranked No. 309 in the NET, have posted just three wins in league play over the last two seasons, all of which have occurred within the past month.
But as the Zags head to the Spanos Center, a place that's given them some trouble over the years, don't expect Mark Few and company to take the Tigers lightly.
"Throw the record out the window," Few said of Saturday's matchup after Gonzaga's win over LMU. "I've taken at least two No.1 teams in the country down there and we've been down at halftime in both games and and many other games that we've eked out in the last 3 or 4 minutes so, we're expecting the same."
Gonzaga, ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll with an undefeated record, had to fight and claw its way to a 76-58 road win over Pacific during the 2020-21 season. The Bulldogs trailed 42-35 with 15:15 left in the second half before using a 15-2 scoring run to flip the script down the stretch, as Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs combined to score 40 points to keep Gonzaga's unbeaten record intact en route to the program's second Final Four appearance.
Gonzaga found itself in a similar position at the Spanos Center four years earlier, when the Tigers led 42-34 with 17:13 left in regulation before Przemek Karnowski, Jordan Mathews and Jonathan Williams led a 25-4 scoring run to come away with an 81-61 victory.
The 2024-25 Zags have faced their share of lulls on the offensive end of the floor in WCC play as of late, especially against Saint Mary's and LMU. Gonzaga bounced back from down 14 against the Gaels but couldn't complete the comeback while misfiring on 10 of its last 12 field goal attempts in a 62-58 defeat. Thursday's final score doesn't even tell the full story, as the Zags endured multiple scoring droughts in the first half that allowed the Lions to keep pace until the midway point in the second half. Gonzaga went on a 22-2 scoring run over a 7-minute stretch after falling behind 46-45 with 10:27 left to play.
Another back-and-forth affair could be in store for the Zags when they take on the Tigers, though sportsbooks would seem to disagree. Gonzaga is a 25.5-point favorite over Pacific heading into Saturday's matchup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Here is a look at some notable trends between the Zags and Tigers.
Notable trends:
- Gonzaga is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against Pacific
- Pacific has gone into halftime either ahead or tied with Gonzaga in each of the last three games played at the Spanos Center
- The Bulldogs are 21-0 straight-up against the Tigers in the Mark Few era
- The Tigers are 3-1 against the spread when they're underdogs at home
- Gonzaga is 12-2 straight-up in its last 14 road games
- The total has hit the "under" in four of Pacific's last five games
- The Bulldogs have held their last four opponents to below 40% shooting from the field
- Gonzaga is 10-2 straight-up this season when its opponent shoots worse than 40% from the field
- The Tigers have shot 37% from the field in their last 10 matchups against the Zags
- The total has hit the "over" in four of Gonzaga's last five road games
- The total has hit the "over" in four of Pacific's last five home games played on a Saturday
- Gonzaga is 3-9 against the spread in its last 12 WCC games
Trends courtesy of Oddshark and TeamRankings.
Gonzaga vs. Pacific Betting Odds, TV Channel
Spread: Gonzaga -25.5 (-102)
Over/Under: 150.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Gonzaga (-1000), Pacific (+2500)
Records against the spread: Gonzaga (9-15), Pacific (11-13)
Game time: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ (out of region; not blacked out in Montana) KHQ/SWX, FOX13+ (Seattle), FOX12+ (Portland)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.