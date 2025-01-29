Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live score updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) are back in the McCarthey Athletic Center for a pivotal matchup against the Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC). Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. PT on ESPN2.
The Zags enter the matchup coming off a dominant showing against Portland on Saturday. Ben Gregg led the way with 24 points, tying a career-high, while Michael Ajayi added 20 points off the bench in a 105-62 final from the Rose City.
The Beavers are coming off an impressive 83-69 home win over Santa Clara. Michael Rataj dropped a season-high 30 points while going 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Oregon State was 21-of-22 from the charity stripe as a team.
The Beavers won the first head-to-head matchup in a 97-89 overtime final from Corvallis, Oregon, on Jan. 16. Tuesday marks the first meeting in Spokane since 1990.
Here are the live updates:
1ST HALF
Gonzaga 13, Oregon State 6 (15:39): Graham Ike can't be stopped out of the gate. The 6-foot-9 forward has 11 of Gonzaga's 13 points out of the gate to start.
Gonzaga 2, Oregon State 0 (19:00): Graham Ike gets the Bulldogs on the board first with a putback off a missed layup from Emmanuel Innocenti.
