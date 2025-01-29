Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live score updates, highlights from WCC men's basketball game

The Bulldogs look to even the score with the Beavers in a Tuesday night tilt from the Kennel

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few motions to his bench during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers
Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few motions to his bench during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) are back in the McCarthey Athletic Center for a pivotal matchup against the Oregon State Beavers (16-6, 6-3 WCC). Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. PT on ESPN2.

The Zags enter the matchup coming off a dominant showing against Portland on Saturday. Ben Gregg led the way with 24 points, tying a career-high, while Michael Ajayi added 20 points off the bench in a 105-62 final from the Rose City.

The Beavers are coming off an impressive 83-69 home win over Santa Clara. Michael Rataj dropped a season-high 30 points while going 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Oregon State was 21-of-22 from the charity stripe as a team.

The Beavers won the first head-to-head matchup in a 97-89 overtime final from Corvallis, Oregon, on Jan. 16. Tuesday marks the first meeting in Spokane since 1990.

Here are the live updates:

1ST HALF

Gonzaga 13, Oregon State 6 (15:39): Graham Ike can't be stopped out of the gate. The 6-foot-9 forward has 11 of Gonzaga's 13 points out of the gate to start.

Gonzaga 2, Oregon State 0 (19:00): Graham Ike gets the Bulldogs on the board first with a putback off a missed layup from Emmanuel Innocenti.

