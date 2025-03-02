Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons: Live updates, highlights from WCC men's college basketball
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Francisco Dons square off in a pivotal West Coast Conference showdown Saturday night.
The stakes at hand are simple: the winner of the regular season finale at the Chase Center will secure the No. 2 spot in the league standings and an automatic berth into the WCC Tournament semifinal round on March 10, while the loser earns a trip to the quarterfinal round as the No. 3 seed.
The Zags (22-8, 13-4 WCC) have been the top seed or the No. 2 seed in the WCC Tournament since 2009, when the event was first held in Las Vegas. During that stretch atop the league, Mark Few and company won 12 conference tournament championships and appeared in nine consecutive Sweet 16 rounds in the NCAA Tournament, including a pair of trips to the Final Four in 2017 and in 2021.
The Dons (23-7, 13-4 WCC), who last won the WCC Tournament in 1998, clinched their third straight finish in the top three of the league standings under head coach Chris Gerlufsen, as San Francisco has climbed back into the top 60 of the NET Rankings amid a stretch of seven wins in its last eight contests. The latest: a 74-72 victory at Oregon State that was capped off by a 3-pointer from Veniamin Abosi with 7.9 seconds left in regulation.
Gonzaga, coming off an impressive 95-76 win at Santa Clara on Saturday, has an opportunity to put itself in prime position to compete for another WCC Tournament title and extend its win streak against San Francisco, which hasn't bested the Bulldogs since Feb. 18, 2012. The Zags came out victorious 88-77 in the first head-to-head meeting of the season at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Feb. 13.
Here are the live updates:
(Refresh this page for the latest updates):
SECOND HALF RECAP
Gonzaga 60, San Francisco 42 (15:05): Ben Gregg continues to punish the Dons in the lane with a deadly accurate floater. The senior's total is up to 20 points after he connected with Ryan Nembhard in the pick-and-roll game, resulting in another basket in the painted area for the Bulldogs' 6-foot-10 forward.
Gonzaga 54, San Francisco 40 (16:54): Zags come out of the locker room looking to maintain control over the Dons, as Nolan Hickman and Ben Gregg each tack on 3-pointers in the first few minutes of the second half. San Francisco entered the game ranked second in the country in 3-point field goal defense — the Bulldogs are 7-for-15 from behind the arc, though.
HALFTIME STATS: GONZAGA 46, SAN FRANCISCO 31
The Bulldogs clamped down defensively down the stretch of the first half, turning what was a back-and-forth affair early on into a double-digit margin at the halftime break. The Dons were held to just six points over the final 6 minutes and 46 seconds of the half, as their leading scorer, Malik Thomas, struggled to establish a rhythm.
Thomas, who entered the game averaging 19.3 points, had just two points on a 1-for-7 start from the field Saturday. Luckily for San Francisco, its other all-conference guard Marcus Williams stepped up to the plate. The 6-foot-2 senior led all players with 17 points on 7-for-9 from the field.
For the Zags, Ben Gregg led the attack offensively with 13 points, highlighted by a run of nine points in a row that helped shift the tide in his team's favor late in the half.
Graham Ike added eight points, while Ryan Nembhard chipped in six points and six assists. The senior guard became the first player this season to cross the 300-assist threshold.
1ST HALF RECAP
Gonzaga 45, San Francisco 29 (1:15): Ryan Nembhard snaked his way through the lane and along the baseline before pulling up for a midrange jumper in a very Steve Nash-esque move that extended the Bulldogs' lead to 16 points with about a minute left until halftime. Gonzaga has held its opponent off the scoreboard for the last 2:51 amid a 10-0 scoring run.
Gonzaga 38, San Francisco 29 (3:15): Marcus Williams has kept the Dons in the fight early on with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting in 14 minutes of action. Ben Gregg, meanwhile, has the Zags in the driver seat after knocking down a couple of shots in the paint, followed by a 3-pointer to put his total up to a team-high 13 points.
Gonzaga 29, San Francisco 23 (7:22): The Dons haven't made it easy for the Zags to find Graham Ike down low early on, though the 6-foot-9 forward was able to extend his team's lead to double-digits before San Francisco swiftly responded moments later. Rather than defend Gonzaga's forwards on the perimeter, San Francisco is sitting an extra defender in Ike's area to discourage any post entries.
Gonzaga 26, San Francisco 17 (9:45): Khalif Battle knocks down a stepback midrange jumper and a transition 3-pointer to extend the Bulldogs' lead to nine points.
Gonzaga 19, San Francisco 15 (11:43): Ryan Beasley cut the Dons' deficit down to two before Ryan Nembhard drilled a 3-pointer, followed by a score down low from Braden Huff, to make it a seven-point game with just under 13 minutes left to play in the first half. Marcus Williams responded moments later after Veniamin Abosi got a layup to go inside, making it a two-point game again.
Gonzaga 11, San Francisco 6 (15:42): Ryan Nembhard fit a shovel pass into a small window for Graham Ike to snag from Marcus Williams before finishing over the top of the Dons guard for a potential 3-point play. Gonzaga's senior guard has assisted on three of his team's first four baskets.
Gonzaga 5, San Francisco 4 (18:07): Nolan Hickman capitalizes off a transition opportunity with a 3-pointer from the wing after Ryan Nembhard came away with a steal on the other end. The Dons have owned the glass early on, grabbing three offensive rebounds in the first 2 minutes of action.
San Francisco 2, Gonzaga 0 (19:23): Tyrone Riley IV puts San Francisco on the board first with a score over Ryan Nembhard in the paint.
MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.