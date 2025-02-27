Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga moves up in latest college basketball rankings

The Zags moved up two spots in the NET Rankings

Bernie Wilson

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few. / Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford
In this story:

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are up to No. 8 in the NCAA NET Rankings ahead of their final regular-season game on Saturday night against the San Francisco Dons at the Chase Center.

The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament at Las Vegas and a quadruple-bye into the semifinals. The loser will be locked into the No. 3 seed, which gets a triple bye into the quarterfinals. All 11 teams will be in the tournament this season.

The Zags (22-8, 13-4) moved up two spots in the NET Rankings after their dominating 95-76 win at Santa Clara on Tuesday night. San Francisco (23-7, 13-4).

The Dons won 74-72 at Oregon State on Veniamin Abosi’s 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining. USF moved up two spots to No. 60 in the NET. Saturday night’s game will be a Quad 2.

The Bulldogs are going for a season sweep after beating the Dons 88-77 at the Kennel on Feb. 13. 

