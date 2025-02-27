Gonzaga moves up in latest college basketball rankings
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are up to No. 8 in the NCAA NET Rankings ahead of their final regular-season game on Saturday night against the San Francisco Dons at the Chase Center.
The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament at Las Vegas and a quadruple-bye into the semifinals. The loser will be locked into the No. 3 seed, which gets a triple bye into the quarterfinals. All 11 teams will be in the tournament this season.
The Zags (22-8, 13-4) moved up two spots in the NET Rankings after their dominating 95-76 win at Santa Clara on Tuesday night. San Francisco (23-7, 13-4).
The Dons won 74-72 at Oregon State on Veniamin Abosi’s 3-pointer with 7.9 seconds remaining. USF moved up two spots to No. 60 in the NET. Saturday night’s game will be a Quad 2.
The Bulldogs are going for a season sweep after beating the Dons 88-77 at the Kennel on Feb. 13.
