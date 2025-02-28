Gonzaga moves to new region in latest NCAA Tournament projections
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are on the move in the latest Bracketology posts, geographically as well as down one seed line in one bracket.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports moved the Zags from No. 9 in the South Region to No. 10 in the East. Joe Lunardi of ESPN kept the Zags as a No. 9 seed but moved them to the Midwest Region.
The latest brackets were posted Friday, three days after Gonzaga beat Santa Clara 95-76 and a day ahead of their final regular-season game, against San Francisco at the Chase Center.
The winner between the Zags (22-8, 13-4) and Dons (23-7, 13-4) earns the No. 2 seed and a quadruple bye into the semifinals of the conference tournament that starts next week in Las Vegas. The loser gets the No. 3 seed and a triple bye into the quarterfinals.
The brackets
Palm wrote the other day that he would have put Gonzaga at No. 10 in the South in his previous bracket but swapped them with BYU and moved the Cougars down one spot to accommodate their need for Thursday-Saturday sites. BYU doesn’t play on Sundays for religious reasons. When his Friday bracket was posted, he indeed had the Zags at No. 10, in the East, while he put BYU at No. 8 in the West.
Lunardi kept the Zags as a No. 9 seed while moving them from the South to the Midwest.
The odds
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Zags favored by 8 ½ points over the Dons on the home floor of the Golden State Warriors. Gonzaga beat USF 88-77 in Spokane on Feb. 13.
