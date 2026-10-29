Gonzaga coach Mark Few shares what has impressed him most about Parker Jefferson

The Gonzaga Bulldogs, for the second game in a row, were led by a dominant, efficient performance from one of their backup frontcourt players.

And while Izan Almansa was indeed excellent again for Gonzaga against Lewis-Clark State on Wednesday, it was Parker Jefferson who earned the Player of the Game honor at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Jefferson played 15 minutes off the bench and tied Almansa with a team-leading 12 points, along with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. He shot 6-7 on two point attempts, although he did miss a pair of threes.

But it was more than Jefferson's line that was impressive on Wednesday night in Spokane:

Heart and hustle on full display

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Parker Jefferson. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Jefferson's first extended run since joining Gonzaga in May of 2025 came on Wednesday night, and he made the most of it - outrunning everyone down the floor for an easy lay-in, diving for a loose ball and nearly flying into the Kennel Club, getting a massive block on a putback attempt, and making a no-look pass that surprised even Juwan Ekanga, who unfortunately failed to give Jefferson what could have been his third assist of the game.

That, combined with excellent efficiency around the rim - only missing one contested hook shot but otherwise going 6-6 - made him the star of the evening, something coach Few was happy to see.

Few wasn't just complimentary of Jefferson's play on Wednesday night, but praised his attitude and leadership this offseason as one of just four returners on this roster.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Myk Crawford

"I tell you what, he's done a really nice job helping us bring the team together," Few said. "We don't have many returners and he's done a great job of welcoming everybody and making them comfortable and just being a great teammate. It's nice to be able to reward him, and get moments out of him like that."

Fight for playing time

Jefferson is battling freshman Sam Funches for playing time as the fourth big behind starters Massamba Diop and Braden Huff, and Almansa the star reserve.

The 6'9 sophomore likely has the spot over Funches, who had two points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 19 minutes played. Funches has high upside as a rim protector but still looks raw in the early going, while Jefferson looked like an experienced veteran in the second half - albeit against an NAIA opponent.

Huff, who shares the experience of redshirting as a freshman, is proud of Jefferson's growth and what he showed the fans on Wednesday night.

"I'm really proud of Parker," Huff said. "I've been there coming off a redshirt year where you're finally playing, it feels good to be back out there on that court. I just told him to stay ready regardless of what his role is night in and night out."

Gonzaga will take on Purdue on Monday, Nov. 2, at 4:30 PM PT in Las Vegas to open up the season. The game will be available on TNT or HBO MAX.