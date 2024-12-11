Gonzaga commit to play in EYBL Scholastic Showcase in Las Vegas
Gonzaga men’s basketball fans have an opportunity to watch the team’s lone commit in the 2025 class take on some of the best prep schools and high school players in the country this weekend.
Starting Friday, Davis Fogle and AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) will play a series of games in the second annual EYBL Scholastic Showcase from Las Vegas. The basketball competition and player development event will take place alongside The Chosen-1’s Invitational — a separate showcase put on by LeBron James — and in conjunction with the Emirates NBA Cup, which is currently in the quarterfinal stage and will conclude with its championship round from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
The Scholastic Showcase will be played at Dolby Live (Dec. 13 and 15), T-Mobile Arena (Dec. 15) and Bishop Gorman High School (Dec. 16). AZ Compass Prep is one of six schools in the field, along with Brewster Academy (New Hampshire), Link Academy (Missouri), Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Montverde Academy (Florida) and Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas).
Gonzaga announced the signing of Fogle, the No. 38-ranked recruit in his class on the ESPN 100, on Nov. 15. The Anacortes, Washington, native verbally committed to Mark Few and the Bulldogs in July.
Fogle transferred to AZ Compass Prep to compete against the best high school players in the country before he made the transition to college. He averaged 31.4 points, made 50% of his attempts from the field and grabbed 9.7 rebounds at Anacortes High School, which earned him Northwest Conference Player of the Year honors.
Fogle and Compass Prep tip off the event on Friday at 7 p.m. PST when they take on Brewster Academy at Dolby Live. On Sunday, they’ll battle Sunrise Christian Academy at 11 a.m. PST. Both games can be streamed on the NBA app.
