Gonzaga’s Davis Fogle erupts for 30 points as new-look roster debuts at Kraziness

Sean Farnham was on the mic, the Kennel Club was rocking, and Zombie Nation blared through the speakers at Gonzaga's annual Kraziness in the Kennel event on Saturday afternoon, all the normal makings of the first open practice of the season - with one major difference.

That came in the form of a white Pac-12 logo emblazoned in the key on both ends of the floor, signaling Gonzaga's move to a new conference after nearly half a century in the WCC.

The logo wasn't the only new thing on the court, with 9 of the 13 players in the Blue vs. White scrimmage playing in a Gonzaga uniform for the first time. That included two of the team's three fifth year senior transfers - Xaivian Lee and Chauncey Wiggins - as well as international big man Izan Almansa, who is not currently eligible to participate in games while the NCAA evaluates his previous professional experience.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from Gonzaga's annual 20 minute scrimmage, which was won by Team White, 56-45.

1. Gonzaga’s eligibility questions don’t keep Wiggins, Almansa off the floor

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Javon Bennett (2). | Photo by Erik Smith

Every single one of Gonzaga's 15 players was introduced on Saturday, and all but two - walk-on Carter Nilson and senior transfer Javon Bennett - played during the Blue-White scrimmage.

Nilson had a brace on his left wrist, which explained his absence, while coach Mark Few reported after the scrimmage that Bennett was held out due to a mild shoulder injury.

Not only did two of Gonzaga's three fifth-year senior transfers suit up, but so did 21-year-old Spanish big man Izan Almansa, who has not been announced as cleared by the NCAA despite committing to the program in May.

Other fifth year seniors - including Arizona forward RJ Godfrey, a plaintiff in the Georgia lawsuit alongside Chauncey Wiggins - participated in practices/scrimmage events with their teams recently, so it wasn't a major surprise to see Lee and Wiggins in action.

Almansa is a bit more surprising. He likely received a practice waiver to participate in team activities with Gonzaga while his eligibility continues to be evaluated by the NCAA.

That doesn't necessarily mean he'll be eligible - the same thing happened with Tyon Grant-Foster last year and he ended up needing to pursue legal action to get his eligibility - so this story remains far from over.

2. Three point shooting was sharp

Gonzaga men's basketball team. | Photo by Erik Smith

Last year was Gonzaga's worst three point shooting season in Mark Few's entire career - but if Kraziness is any indication, fans won't be subjected to those same struggles in 2026-27.

The two teams shot 18-32 (56.3%) from beyond the arc, with a 5-8 combined start that included five different players - Isiah Harwell, Davis Fogle, Chauncey Wiggins, Braden Huff, and Xaivian Lee - all hitting from deep.

From there, it was a two man show between Gonzaga's presumed starting wings, Fogle and Harwell, who went an incredible 10-12 combined from beyond the arc, 4-5 for Harwell and 6-7 for Fogle.

Lee (3-6), Wiggins (2-5), and even the big men Diop (1-1) and Huff (1-2) got in on the action as well. If Saturday is any indication, this year's team should look a lot more comfortable bombing away from the perimeter.

3. Gonzaga's returning stars are ready to go

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga may only have two players back who saw minutes last season, but boy, did they look good on Saturday.

Davis Fogle looked every bit the part of an All-American superstar, one who could be playing his final season in Spokane once NBA scouts see what he's capable of. Fogle led all scorers and set a Kraziness record with 30 points, picking up right where he left off after an outstanding freshman season in 2025-26.

Fogle shot a blistering 11-15 from the field, including a one-handed punch with about four minutes to go that sent the crowd into a frenzy. The 6'7 wing is widely considered one of the biggest breakout candidates in the country, and he showed everyone exactly why on Saturday.

There may have been a little bit of rust shedding for Huff early in the scrimmage, but it didn't last long. The big man - who was matched up with 7'1 big man Massamba Diop early on - was active on the glass, hit an early three point shot, and served as an offensive hub for Team White, while playing 17 of a possible 20 minutes.

All in all he finished with 11 points and a team-high seven boards, while going 1-2 from beyond the arc as well.

Next up for Gonzaga is a road exhibition game in Fayetteville against Arkansas, slated for Saturday, Oct. 24. The time remains to be determined.