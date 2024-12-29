Gonzaga falls short to UCLA in West Coast Hoops Showdown: 3 takeaways
In a college basketball landscape filled with uncertainties and skepticism, one thing fans can always count on is for Gonzaga and UCLA to deliver a thrilling ballgame whenever they meet on the hardwood.
Saturday’s top-25 matchup between the Bulldogs and Bruins at the Intuit Dome played all the hits from the previous four head-to-head matchups — physical defense, hard-hitting fouls, big-time shots from both sides and, of course, another close finish.
This time around, however, it was the Bruins who prevailed down the stretch to stun the Bulldogs in a 65-62 final from Inglewood, California.
Gonzaga had won the previous four meetings with UCLA, including three that were decided by four points or fewer. Despite what history would suggest, though, the reality is that the 2024-25 Zags haven’t come out on the right side of a close game yet this season. They’re 0-3 in games decided by six points or fewer, and that’s not including the 8-point loss to West Virginia in overtime, when the Bulldogs squandered a 5-points in the final 25 seconds of regulation at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Here are three takeaways from Gonzaga’s latest loss.
UCLA STYMIES TOP-RANKED OFFENSE EARLY ON
As expected, nothing came easy for either team on the offensive end of the floor Saturday. Both came into the game ranked among the top 20 teams in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. UCLA’s identity under Mick Cronin has been largely based on toughness; Gonzaga has proven it can go toe-to-toe with some of the more physical teams in the sport throughout its difficult nonconference schedule.
The Zags and Bruins were a combined 5-for-20 from the field at the 12-minute media timeout, as each slogged through a rugged first half. Then the 3-pointers started to fall for UCLA, and Gonzaga’s pick-and-rolls became less effective against its opponent’s length and size. The Bruins capitalized off those triples and a few timely turnovers to go on a 17-2 scoring run and go out in front by 11 points.
Oddly enough, the tides started to turn in favor of Mark Few and company after their high-flying guard Khalif Battle was ejected for committing a flagrant 2 foul while trying to contest a layup attempt by Eric Dailey Jr. Despite losing a 12-point-per-game scorer and someone adept at applying foul pressure, the Zags found a groove offensively — even if momentarily — to go on a 9-0 scoring run and make it a 2-point game at halftime.
While the lackluster finish is notable, it’s also worth pointing out that the Bulldogs went 2-for-11 from 3-point range and attempted just one free throw in the first half. For as dominant as Ike was down low, not much else was clicking offensively out of the gate. That’s not ideal for a team that’s accustomed to fast starts over the years.
GRAHAM IKE SHINES AGAIN
Saturday’s outcome could’ve been much different if the Bruins hadn’t knocked down a season-high 12 3-pointers, because Graham Ike was imposing his will down low on both ends of the floor for the Zags.
The key individual player matchup going into the game was the battle between 6-foot-9 post players Tyler Bilodeau and Ike, both of whom lead their respective squads in scoring through their own styles of play. UCLA’s big man is more than capable of spreading the floor and putting the ball on the deck when viable, though the Bulldogs did their best to clamp down on the Washingtonian throughout the 40-minute affair, as Bilodeau finished with just seven points on 2-for-10 from the field.
Much of Bilodeau’s struggles had to do with Ike, who added to UCLA’s problems with 24 points on 11-for-16 from the field in 31 minutes of action.
"Just being patient out there, taking what the defense gave me,” Ike said of his big night. “That's really it. Kudos to my point guard and the rest of the team for looking for me and just making plays."
Ryan Nembhard helped spark Gonzaga’s offense in the second half. The senior guard ended the night with 16 points — 14 of which came after halftime — and eight assists while going 7-for-12 from the field.
“Against that defense, it's remarkable,” Few said of Nembhard’s stat line after the game. “That defense has been turning people over like crazy … I think they stung this for 11 [turnovers] in the first half, then four in the second half. So eight assists, two turnovers in that game, and playing 40 minutes was spectacular for Ryan.”
ONTO WEST COAST CONFERENCE PLAY
The quest for another West Coast Conference regular season title can officially begin Monday when the Bulldogs travel about 20 miles west to Malibu, California for a matchup with Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse.
The Waves (6-8, 0-1 WCC) dropped their first league game, 91-80, at Santa Clara on Saturday night. Stefan Todorovic led the team with 25 points. The 6-foot-8 San Francisco is top 30 in the country in scoring at 19.3 points per game.
Gonzaga has won 28 straight WCC regular season openers and the last 47 meetings with Pepperdine, the latter of which ranks as the third-longest streak versus an opponent in Division-I history, and currently the longest active.
