What Gonzaga's players said after loss vs. UCLA
UCLA made sure that nothing came easy for Gonzaga on the offensive end of the floor during Saturday's showdown between the two West Coast hoops powerhouses.
As expected, the Bruins' physical style of play made it difficult for the country's No. 1 scoring offense to get into any sort of rhythm. Despite a big night from Graham Ike (24 points, eight rebounds) and a massive second half from Ryan Nembhard (16 points, eight assists in total), the Zags came up short, 65-62, to fall to 9-4 on the season.
Here's what Nembhard and Ike had to say after the loss.
Nembhard on what happened during the final possession:
"I just knew they were going to foul [up three points with 5 seconds left]. I threw it to Ben [Gregg] and they were about to foul him ... I thought that was the best shot I could get off. Probably had a couple more dribbles but I knew they were coming to foul."
Ike on what worked for him against UCLA's defense:
"Just being patient out there, taking what the defense gave me. That's really it. Kudos to my point guard and the rest of the team for looking for me and just making plays."
Nembhard on what he's learned about the Bulldogs so far this season through a difficult nonconference schedule:
"I think we kind of knew pretty early about ourselves and who we are and our identity. It's just good to play a good nonconference schedule that gets us prepared for later in the season, when you have those neutral state games versus good teams. We'll take all this and try to improve and get better on both ends of the floor and come back, hungry, and get these wins in these close games."
