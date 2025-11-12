Gonzaga forward Graham Ike hits scoring milestone against Creighton
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike started red hot against the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday, and it led to him reaching a major career milestone.
The graduate senior hit a trio of three pointers in the first four minutes against No. 23 ranked Creighton. They were not only his first made threes of the season, the final shot led to him reaching 2,000 career points across his five year college basketball career.
Ike came into the game at 1,991 career points, 778 which he scored in 45 games at Wyoming from 2020-2022. He missed the entire 2022-23 season with a leg injury and then transferred to Gonzaga, where he led the WCC in total points scored in his first season in 2023-24, amassing 576 points across 35 games - good for a 16.5 per game average.
He returned for the Zags in 2024-25 and bested those totals, scoring 605 total points in 35 games and for an average of 17.3 per game.
The 2,000 point marker puts Ike in rarified air, not just at Gonzaga but in the history of college basketball. Only three players have amassed 2,000+ points at Gonzaga, and only Drew Timme has done so in the Mark Few era, with Frank Burgess (1958-1961), and Jim McPhee (1985-1990) the others. Ike obviously did not score all his points in a Gonzaga uniform, but even elite scoring transfers for Gonzaga - like Kyle Wiltjer (1,909 points), Rasir Bolton (1,867), and Khalif Battle (1,818) didn't quite reach the coveted 2,000 point mark.
Gonzaga has long played through their big men down low, but not many players have been as consistently excellent at scoring the rock for the Zags than Ike. The ones who have usually don't end up sticking around for long enough to amass such goudy point totals, with players like Domantas Sabonis, Filip Petrusev, and Chet Holmgren all departing early.
It could be a while until it happens again as well, with Braden Huff (740 points coming into Tuesday's game) still well short and no other obvious candidates on the roster. The transfer portal era makes it even less likely someone will do it all at one school.
Ike garnered plenty of preseason accolades coming into his final season of college basketball, landing on the Karl Malone Award watch list as the best power forward in the country, along with the National Association of Basketball Coaches preseason All-American watch list, the Naismith Trophy Award watch list, and CBS's preseason All-American Third Team.