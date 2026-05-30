Gonzaga’s Graham Ike lands just outside ESPN’s top 60 NBA draft prospects
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Gonzaga forward Graham Ike - fresh off earning All-American Third Team honors in his final collegiate season - is hoping to hear his name called in the 2026 NBA draft next month.
And a recent big board from ESPN's Jeremy Woo suggests he's not far from that dream becoming a reality.
Gonzaga had seven different players selected between the 2021-2024 NBA drafts, but failed to have a pick in 2025 - despite Ryan Nembhard ultimately piecing together a tremendous rookie season as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Mavericks.
Ike is hoping to restart Gonzaga's streak of having players drafted, and Woo listed him at No. 65 on his latest big board for ESPN, which was released on Friday after the NBA withdrawal deadline saw multiple college stars return to school.
60 players will be selected on June 23-24, putting Ike in the mix as a late second-round pick. Joining Ike in that range just outside the top 60 is former Gonzaga forward Michael Ajayi - who came in at No. 70 after leading the Big East in rebounding last year while at Butler.
Other familiar names to Gonzaga fans in that range include UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau (No. 56), Oregon's Nate Bittle (61), Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (66) and Santa Clara's Elijah Mahi (82).
Ike's draft profile
While Ike did not get invited to the NBA draft combine, he did show out well at the G League Elite camp in early May, testing extremely well with a 7'5 wingspan while performing well in the scrimmages, showcasing touch around the rim, improved lateral mobility, and his developing outside shot.
Ike averaged 17.8 points and 7.5 rebounds in three excellent seasons with Gonzaga, appearing in 101 games with the program and earning All-WCC First Team honors each year.
This past year, Ike was joined in the starting lineup by Braden Huff, and the pair each averaged 17.8 points through the first 18 games of the season - with Gonzaga going 17-1 - before Huff went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Ike missed a few games after that with a sore ankle, but returned and carried Gonzaga to the finish line over a truly dominant stretch, averaging 22.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 35 minutes while shooting an insane 62.3% on twos, 36.6% from three, and 86.3% from the free throw line.
The 6'9 big man has held a handful of workouts, including with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic. While he certainly deserves to hear his name called during the second round, Ike could position himself to go undrafted so he can be more selective about where he signs his first professional contract.
Either way, the Aurora, CO native will be given a sizable opportunity during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July, and could earn a two-way contract somewhere next season - thanks to his tenacity on the boards, improving outside shot, and legendary work ethic that will make him a favorite of the coaching staff wherever he ends up.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB