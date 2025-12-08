Gonzaga's Graham Ike ruled out for North Florida game

Gonzaga forward Graham Ike has been ruled out for Sunday night's game against North Florida due to ankle soreness, according to the school.

The 6-foot-9 forward appeared hampered during the Bulldogs' 94-59 victory over Kentucky on Friday. However, his injury didn't stop him from dropping a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds on the Wildcats.

With Gonzaga set for what should be a physical and grueling matchup in Seattle against UCLA on Saturday, it was probably the wisest decision to sit Ike for Sunday night's home game against an already out-matched North Florida team.

Ike's big night in Nashville brought his season averages to 16.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, both of which led Gonzaga going into Sunday night's game against the Ospreys (6 p.m. PT).

Considering North Florida didn't have a player taller than 6-foot-9 average more than 10 minutes of playing time in their first eight games of the season, Ike's partner in crime, Braden Huff, had an opportunity to keep his hot hand going before going toe-to-toe with UCLA's long and physical frontcourt, featuring Tyler Bilodeau, Xavier Booker and Eric Dailey Jr, in the Zags' impending showdown with the Bruins.

Huff was second to Ike in scoring at 16.2 points per contest through nine games. The 6-foot-10 post had himself a big night against Kentucky as well, with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field. It was Huff's third 20-point game of the season and his sixth time shooting above 75% from the field.

Ike's absence could also mean more run for 6-foot-7 forward Tyon Grant-Foster and 6-foot-6 wing Jalen Warley. Both can play the "3" or the small-ball "4," depending on what the Zags are looking for out of their lineup.

Warley was inserted into the starting five for Sunday night's game. It was his first start in a Gonzaga uniform.

If the Zags do what they're supposed to against the Ospreys, sophomore center Ismaila Diagne could play significant minutes for the first time this season. The 7-footer from Senegal averages 7.3 minutes per game across seven appearances in 2025-26.

