Gonzaga in the mix for an elite scoring transfer portal guard

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are hard at work looking for two distinct types of players in the transfer portal.

First on the list is a starting center and rim protector to play alongside Braden Huff, with Arizona State's Massamba Diop the top choice, while Cincinnati's Moustapha Thiam and Charlotte's Anton Bonke are in the mix as well.

Next up is a sharpshooter guard who can fit into the backcourt rotation alongside returners Mario Saint-Supery and Davis Fogle, as well as newcomers Isiah Harwell and Jack Kayil.

The latest known target in that vein is Jeremiah Johnson, a 6'4 guard who was lights out last year at Campbell, averaging 15.2 points while shooting 37.4% from three on nearly four attempts per game.

Johnson, a native of Norman, OK, spent time at Wasatch Academy in Utah, where he was teammates with Harwell - which could help Gonzaga in their pursuit.

The Zags will still have plenty of competition for Johnson, however, with Sam Kayser of League Ready reporting a huge list of power conference schools have reached out to the 6'4 guard, including Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Iowa, Creighton, Arizona State, TCU, SMU, and others.

Campbell transfer Jeremiah Johnson is receiving interest from the following programs, he told @LeagueRDY:



Iowa

Arizona State

Cincinnati

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

SMU

Memphis

Miami

Georgia Tech

TCU

South Carolina

NC State

Creighton

Gonzaga

St. Louis

Georgia



The 6-foot-4 guard is a… https://t.co/j1e65MeN2J pic.twitter.com/Ja0bYYE71I — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 17, 2026

Johnson began his college career at Green Bay in 2024-25, averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game.

He transferred over to Campbell and blossomed into the leading scorer for the Camels, earning Third Team All-CAA honors while finishing tenth in the league in scoring (15.2).

Standout performances included 17 points on 4-8 shooting at Minnesota, and a career-high 32 points, with seven rebounds and seven assists on 10-16 shooting, in conference play against William & Mary.

Johnson earned a spot on the All-CAA Tournament team as well, averaging 19.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 56.3% (9-16) on twos and 45.5% (5-11) from three in wins over Stony Brook and UNC Wilmington before their season ended in a loss to Monmouth.

Johnson did face Gonzaga last year as well, scoring eight points on 3-6 shooting in Campbell's 98-70 loss in Spokane.

Fit at Gonzaga

Gonzaga shot 33.3% from three last year as a team, the worst mark from the perimeter in coach Few's 26 years at the helm.

The return of Saint-Supery certainly helps, but neither Fogle or Huff are big time shooters, and Harwell shot 27% last year at Houston, making this a huge area of need on the roster.

Johnson is a bit similar to former Zag Malachi Smith, who was an outstanding scorer at Chattanooga before transferring to Gonzaga. The move to a better school allowed Smith more open looks, and he went from shooting 52.8% on twos and 40.7% from three in his final year with the Mocs to shooting 56.1% and 50%, respectively, at Gonzaga.

Johnson could take a similar leap in a smaller, but incredibly important, role for the Zags. He'd compete with Kayil and Harwell to start at the two but would not be asked to shoulder the offensive load, but rather hit open shots, attack closeouts, and work hard defensively in smaller spurts.

It's possible some of the power conference teams in pursuit of Johnson will offer him a bigger role - and/or more money - but a move to Spokane would give the 6'4 guard an incredible opportunity to showcase his likely role at the next level, while competing for a national championship.

Just ask Smith - who is now in the NBA despite virtually no attention from scouts out of high school.