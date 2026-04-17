Gonzaga hosting 7'1 transfer portal target Massamba Diop on pivotal visit
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs already brought in a significant transfer target in Isiah Harwell, but they are far from done shopping in the portal.
The Zags are set to host a potentially program-altering transfer on Saturday in Massamba Diop, a 7'1 big man widely considered one of - if not the best - centers available in the portal.
The Senegalese big man dominated last year as a freshman at Arizona State, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.1 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. He shot an extremely efficient 59.4% on two pointers, 71.5% from the free throw line, and 30.8% (8-26) from beyond the arc.
That included an 11-point, four-rebound, two-block performance on 5-7 shooting against Gonzaga in his third collegiate game back on Nov. 14, a game the Zags won 77-65.
Why Diop fits Gonzaga’s frontcourt plans
It’s easy to see why Gonzaga is interested in Diop. With a massive frame at 7'1 and 230 pounds, and soft touch around the rim, Diop is an obvious fit in the type of high-usage center role coach Few relies on year in and year out.
Diop slots in perfectly next to Braden Huff, who excels as a scorer around the rim and in the short roll, allowing Diop to clean up on the boards and wreak havoc defensively - two areas in which he excels.
Diop blocked 69 shots as a freshman in the notoriously tough Big 12, which would have tied Zach Collins for the fourth most in Gonzaga history, behind Austin Daye (70 in 2008-09), Brandon Clarke (117 in 2018-19) and Chet Holmgren (117 in 2021-22).
But he's more than just a rim protector, showcasing plenty of offensive versatility in coach Bobby Hurley's system last year. Diop proved he can step out and hit three-point shots, was great at drawing contact and converting from the free-throw line, and should be able to adapt seamlessly to whatever role Gonzaga wants to throw at him, on either end of the floor.
Program development and international pipeline make Gonzaga appealing
After his breakout season in Tempe, it is clear Diop has star potential - at the collegiate level and beyond.
Few programs have been better at developing bigs than Gonzaga, which boasts a whopping six former Zag big men playing in the NBA - Zach Collins, Brandon Clarke, Chet Holmgren, Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, and Drew Timme.
With Huff, Davis Fogle, and Mario Saint-Supery all incredibly capable scorers, there will be less pressure on Diop to shoulder the entire offensive load - allowing him to funnel his energy into being an elite stopper defensively and a tenacious rebounder.
Plus, the added gravity of a teammate like Huff will open up multiple easy looks for Diop on a nightly basis. It would not be a surprise to see the 7'1 big man shoot close to 70% on two pointers at Gonzaga next season, which would strengthen his NBA draft profile.
From Przemek Karnowski to Filip Petrusev to Killian Tillie, Gonzaga has long been a powerhouse developmental program for big men - and Diop could be the next man up.
Diop has a connection to Gonzaga through former teammate Ismaila Diagne, who played alongside him on Real Madrid’s U18 team during the 2022-23 season. That connection, combined with GU’s rich history of developing international bigs, further strengthens Gonzaga’s appeal in his recruitment
Diagne - who entered the transfer portal this week after two seasons in Spokane - was a part of Diop's early development, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he put in a good word for his old friend to come to Gonzaga in the 2026-27 season.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB