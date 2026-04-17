Gonzaga hosting 7'1 transfer portal target Massamba Diop on pivotal visit

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs already brought in a significant transfer target in Isiah Harwell, but they are far from done shopping in the portal.

The Zags are set to host a potentially program-altering transfer on Saturday in Massamba Diop, a 7'1 big man widely considered one of - if not the best - centers available in the portal.

The Senegalese big man dominated last year as a freshman at Arizona State, averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, and 1.1 assists in 29.6 minutes per game. He shot an extremely efficient 59.4% on two pointers, 71.5% from the free throw line, and 30.8% (8-26) from beyond the arc.

That included an 11-point, four-rebound, two-block performance on 5-7 shooting against Gonzaga in his third collegiate game back on Nov. 14, a game the Zags won 77-65.

Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) battles for position with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike (15) on Nov. 14, 2025, at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Diop fits Gonzaga’s frontcourt plans

It’s easy to see why Gonzaga is interested in Diop. With a massive frame at 7'1 and 230 pounds, and soft touch around the rim, Diop is an obvious fit in the type of high-usage center role coach Few relies on year in and year out.

Diop slots in perfectly next to Braden Huff, who excels as a scorer around the rim and in the short roll, allowing Diop to clean up on the boards and wreak havoc defensively - two areas in which he excels.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) blocks the shot of Utah Utes guard Don McHenry (3). | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Diop blocked 69 shots as a freshman in the notoriously tough Big 12, which would have tied Zach Collins for the fourth most in Gonzaga history, behind Austin Daye (70 in 2008-09), Brandon Clarke (117 in 2018-19) and Chet Holmgren (117 in 2021-22).

But he's more than just a rim protector, showcasing plenty of offensive versatility in coach Bobby Hurley's system last year. Diop proved he can step out and hit three-point shots, was great at drawing contact and converting from the free-throw line, and should be able to adapt seamlessly to whatever role Gonzaga wants to throw at him, on either end of the floor.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a three-pointer against the Kansas Jayhawks. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Program development and international pipeline make Gonzaga appealing

After his breakout season in Tempe, it is clear Diop has star potential - at the collegiate level and beyond.

Few programs have been better at developing bigs than Gonzaga, which boasts a whopping six former Zag big men playing in the NBA - Zach Collins, Brandon Clarke, Chet Holmgren, Kelly Olynyk, Domantas Sabonis, and Drew Timme.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Myk Crawford

With Huff, Davis Fogle, and Mario Saint-Supery all incredibly capable scorers, there will be less pressure on Diop to shoulder the entire offensive load - allowing him to funnel his energy into being an elite stopper defensively and a tenacious rebounder.

Plus, the added gravity of a teammate like Huff will open up multiple easy looks for Diop on a nightly basis. It would not be a surprise to see the 7'1 big man shoot close to 70% on two pointers at Gonzaga next season, which would strengthen his NBA draft profile.

From Przemek Karnowski to Filip Petrusev to Killian Tillie, Gonzaga has long been a powerhouse developmental program for big men - and Diop could be the next man up.

Diop has a connection to Gonzaga through former teammate Ismaila Diagne, who played alongside him on Real Madrid’s U18 team during the 2022-23 season. That connection, combined with GU’s rich history of developing international bigs, further strengthens Gonzaga’s appeal in his recruitment

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Ismaila Diagne. | Photo by Myk Crawford

Diagne - who entered the transfer portal this week after two seasons in Spokane - was a part of Diop's early development, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he put in a good word for his old friend to come to Gonzaga in the 2026-27 season.