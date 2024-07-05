Gonzaga lands Davis Fogle, 4-star recruit in 2025 class
Davis Fogle, a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, has committed to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, per reports.
Fogle, a top-75 player in the class according to 247Sports.com, chose the Zags over Kansas and Creighton after taking an official visit to Spokane this past weekend during Hoopfest. The Anacortes, Washington native discussed his relationship with Gonzaga to On3.com.
“They’re an in-state school. And they’re just really, really consistent. They’ve gotten to the NCAA Tournament every year and, I think, they’ve been to like nine straight Sweet Sixteens. Their player development is top-notch and that is really sticking out about them. They’ve come to see me at home like three times. They’ve come to see my workout at my high school twice. I mean, we have definitely grown a strong relationship. They like my scoring and my offensive skill set. They think I can fit in really well with their play style.”
Mark Few’s first commit in the 2025 class was named the 2023 Northwest Conference Player of the Year after he averaged 24.6 points at Anacortes High School (WA). After starring at Anacortes, Fogle will play his senior year of high school at AZ Compass Prep, which has produced NBA players Jabari Walker (Portland Trail Blazers), TyTy Washington (Milwaukee Bucks) and Maxwell Lewis (Los Angeles Lakers) — as well as numerous Divison-I talents including UCLA’s Dylan Andrews, Illinois’ Kylan Boswell, Saint Mary’s guard Jordan Ross and Kansas’ A.J. Storr.
Shortly after his visit to Spokane, most major recruiting databases predicted Fogle, ranked 53rd in the class according to 247Sports, to choose the Bulldogs over numerous offers from other high-major programs, such as Nebraska, LSU, Indiana, Cincinnati, St. John’s, Texas Tech and others.
The Zags are also in the mix for five-star recruit Isiah Harwell, a 6-foot-6 guard from Wasatch Academy (Utah) who listed Gonzaga in his final four schools along with Texas, Cal and Houston. Harwell is expected to make his decision in September.
Five-star combo guard and top-10 recruit Jalen Haralson (La Lumiere, Indiana) has the Zags on his final list of nine schools. The 6-foot-6 small forward told 247Sports that he thinks he’ll take an official visit to Spokane in the next couple of months. Nik Khamenia (Harvard-Westlake, California), a four-star forward and top 30 recruit nationally, has been on multiple visits and was at Kraziness in the Kennel in October.