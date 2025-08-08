Gonzaga makes cut for 4-star recruit
One of the top frontcourt recruits in the country is considering Gonzaga for his college destination.
The Bulldogs are among nine programs competing for a commitment from Luca Foster, a four-star and top-45 prospect in the class of 2026.
Moving forward, Foster will mull over offers from Villanova, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State, Virginia, Gonzaga, Pitt and Oregon, according to 247Sports.
Foster, who's ranked by 247Sports as the No. 36 recruit in the nation, has also lined up a handful of visits with his finalists. Villanova (Aug. 29), Oklahoma (Sept. 6), Michigan (Sept. 13), Georgetown (Sept. 20), Ohio State (Sept. 27) and Virginia (Oct. 4) have arranged for the 6-foot-5 wing to come to their respective campuses.
As his recruitment begins to take shape, Foster hasn't determined a time to make his college decision just yet, per 247Sports.
Foster shared his offer from the Zags following an impressive showing along the grassroots circuit with his Philadelphia-based squad, Team Final. Foster showcased an ability to score in a multitude of ways and made a positive impact defensively, drawing more attention from college coaches while boosting his recruiting profile in the process.
In addition to ranking among the top prospects nationally, Foster checks in as the No. 15 small forward in the country and the No. 2 rising junior in the state of Missouri, behind only his future Link Academy High School teammate, four-star center prospect Ethan Taylor.
Foster's set to transfer from Archbishop Carroll High School (Pennsylvania) to Link Academy (Missouri) for his final year of high school hoops.
Foster has been on unofficial visits with Pitt, Penn State and St. Joseph's.
Gonzaga hasn't landed a commitment beyond its incoming 2025 recruiting class yet, though that could very well change in the coming months as Mark Few and the coaching staff prepare to host a few prospects on campus ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. The Zags have already scheduled visits with four-stars Sam Funches and Herly Brutus, both of whom are slated to be in Spokane in early October, and could very well have Tyran Stokes Jr. and Ikenna Alozie on separate or coinciding visits as well.
Baba Oladotun, previously the No. 1 player in the 2027 class, has reclassified to the 2026 class. The five-star recruit has also hinted at a Gonzaga visit for the future, though it's unclear when he'll take a trip to Spokane.