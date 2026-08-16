Gonzaga makes top seven for 4-star Washington guard Finley Parcher

It's not often Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball program are mentioned in the same breath as the mighty UConn Huskies when it comes to recruiting.

But that is the situation regarding Finley Parcher, a highly-touted high school star in the state of Washington who is focusing on seven different schools in her recruitment process - Gonzaga, UConn, Washington, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, and Arizona - per Dushawn London of 247Sports.

Parcher is a 4-star guard in the 2027 recruiting class who stars at Lynden High School, just south of the Canadian border over on the west side of the state. The Lions are an unstoppable force at the 2A level, winning an astonishing 75 consecutive games and becoming the first 2A girls program to win three consecutive state titles after defeating Prosser, 59-49, back in March.

NEWS: Finley Parcher, a four-star guard in the class of 2027, is focused on 7 schools, she tells @247sports pic.twitter.com/XNhqe1RjT7 — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) August 15, 2026

The 6'0 guard dropped 17 in the game, capping off an outstanding junior campaign where she averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists, and three steals per game while shooting 68% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc.

Recruiting battle

Parcher helped put herself on the map in a major way at GUAA session 1 this summer, dropping 40 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in front of multiple coaches - including UConn's Geno Auriemma. Whether the Huskies formally offer Parcher or not remains to be seen, but it's encouraging that Gonzaga remains in the mix for one of the most talented high school players in the state of Washington.

UConn isn't the only team Fortier and the Zags will have to out-recruit, with former Gonzaga head coach Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks in the mix, as well as historically excellent programs in Stanford and UCLA, and the local Washington Huskies.

Still, Gonzaga can point to a system that scores a ton of points and shot the highest percentage from three in the country last year, an appealing option for a high-scoring, versatile guard like Parcher.

Gonzaga outlook

Gonzaga women's basketball guard Allie Turner (11). | Photo by Lane Mathews

Coach Fortier and the Zags retained an insane 10 players from last year's roster of 13, keeping WCC Player of the Year Lauren Whittaker as well as two-time All-WCC First Teamer Allie Turner. Those two form the basis of what should be one of the best teams in the new-look Pac-12 this upcoming season.

The team has one freshman joining them in Abby Lusk, a 6'1 forward from Pocatello, ID, who to date does not have any commitments in the 2027 class.

Parcher would be one of the most notable high school commitments in program history and would show that this program is a true West Coast power now that they are in a new league.