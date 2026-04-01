Gonzaga's Mark Few voted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, according to report

In the midst of a prolific career as the head coach of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Mark Few will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2026, according to a report from Matt Norlander of CBS.

The official announcement for the 2026 class will come on Saturday, April 4, at 9:00 AM PT on ESPN2. Few was named one of 21 finalists on this year's ballot back in February, a list that also included Houston coach Kelvin Sampson.

Multiple reports indicate that Few will be joined in this year's class by former WNBA stars Candace Parker and Elena Delle Donne, Phoenix Suns star Amar'e Stoudemire, and Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers, although that may not be the entire group. Others on the ballot who could be inducted include Blake Griffin, Kevin Johnson, and Chamique Holdsclaw.

Few began his career as the head coach at Gonzaga in 1999 and has led them to unprecedented levels of success, including making the NCAA Tournament every single year of his tenure - a remarkable feat that is even more impressive when considering the lack of success the program had prior to his arrival.

Few currently boasts a career record of 773-156, good for an 83.2% win rate, which is second all-time among coaches with 10+ years of experience. Sam Burton, who coached at West Texas A&M from 1921 to 1933, is in first place with an all-time record of 210-42.

BREAKING—Mark Few has been voted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, sources told @CBSSports. Few, 63, built a one-of-a-kind story at Gonzaga, turning a small Jesuit school into one of the biggest brands in CBB. Two NCAA title games, 773-156 record, 44 league titles + more pic.twitter.com/3DyIqiyWDI — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 31, 2026

The Gonzaga head man also ranks 19th all-time in career wins at 773, passing the legendary Jerry Tarkanian during the 2025-26 season. He heads into 2026-27 just two wins behind Lou Henson and three behind Arizona legend Lute Olson. If Few wins 27+ games next season, he will join the 800-win club, which currently has just 14 members - although Oregon's Dana Altman sits at 792 and should get there next year as well.

Few has won 27 or more games in 13 of the past 14 seasons, making the 800-win mark a near certainty sometime in the next year, although the program's move to the Pac-12 could make that endeavor more challenging in 2026-27.

The only active coaches ahead of Few in career wins are Rick Pitino (St. John's), John Calipari (Arkansas), Rick Barnes (Tennessee), Bill Self (Kansas), and Altman. Pitino, Calipari, and Self are already in the Hall of Fame, along with Michigan State's Tom Izzo - who is just behind Few with his 763 career wins. Barnes is currently on the ballot, but was not selected as a finalist this year, while Altman has yet to land on the ballot despite approaching 800 career wins.

Few's influence on Gonzaga and college basketball boils down to much more than just wins and losses. He single-handedly brought the Zags into the national spotlight, catapulting a school that was on the verge of shuttering athletics at the Division I level into a university that has now accepted an invitation to join the Pac-12 conference ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few. | Photo by Erik Smith

The 63-year-old was twice named Naismith Coach of the Year, earning the honor in 2017 and 2021 after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game each season. Few was also AP Coach of the Year in 2017, and has been named West Coast Conference Coach of the Year a record 14 times.

Few's coaching career includes representing Team USA on the highest stage in 2024 as an assistant coach for the Olympic Team that won Gold in Paris, France.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut on Friday, August 14, with the ceremony the next day at Symphony Hall. Tickets will go on sale on April 4, following the official class announcement.