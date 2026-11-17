Gonzaga vs. Montana State betting odds, point spread, moneyline and over/under
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a quick two-day turnaround after Saturday's agonizing loss to LSU, hosting the Bobcats of Montana State on Tuesday evening at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Gonzaga (2-1) is facing Montana State (2-2) for the first time since 1997, three years before Few took over as head coach in Spokane.
The Zags are looking to bounce back from Saturday's brutal loss at the Spokane Arena vs. LSU, blowing a 13-point second-half lead after Donovan Dent sank a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to win it for the Tigers.
Scouting Montana State ahead of Gonzaga matchup
The Bobcats are 2-2 on the year, with wins over Long Beach State and Cal Poly and losses to Colorado State (by 10) and BYU (by 15). They are 4-0 against the spread and have risen nearly 20 spots in the KenPom rankings since the season began, going from No. 133 to No. 114.
Coach Matt Logie's team is among the highest-volume three-point shooting squads in the entire country, averaging a whopping 32.3 attempts per game from beyond the arc - 28th out of 365 D1 teams. They are making them at a very solid 34.9% clip as well, although they weren't nearly as good against BYU as they were against the other three teams.
Because of Montana State's three-point-heavy offense, the Bobcats don't get to the free throw line very often and struggle on the offensive glass, two areas that should benefit the Zags on Tuesday night.
How Chauncey Wiggins could impact Gonzaga's rotation
The eligibility of Chauncey Wiggins has altered Gonzaga's rotation three games into the season. Wiggins played 12 minutes against LSU on Saturday, although that game was unusual, with point guard Xaivian Lee getting into major foul trouble and only managing to play 12 minutes himself.
Still, in a game where Lee sat a considerable amount, Nathan de Sousa only played four minutes - which seems like a sign about where this rotation is headed with Wiggins in the mix. Tuesday night will give a better indication of how Wiggins will fit in for Gonzaga, and what it means for guys like de Sousa, Javon Bennett, and deeper reserves Luca Foster and Juwan Ekanga.
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's late-night showdown against Montana State on Tuesday at the Kennel:
Gonzaga vs. Montana State betting odds, point spread and game information
Spread: Gonzaga -22.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Gonzaga -10,000, Montana State +2,400
Over/under: 152.5 points
Records against the spread: Gonzaga 2-1, Montana State 4-0
Game time: 8:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Tuesday, Nov. 17
Location: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB