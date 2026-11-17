Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a quick two-day turnaround after Saturday's agonizing loss to LSU, hosting the Bobcats of Montana State on Tuesday evening at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga (2-1) is facing Montana State (2-2) for the first time since 1997, three years before Few took over as head coach in Spokane.

The Zags are looking to bounce back from Saturday's brutal loss at the Spokane Arena vs. LSU, blowing a 13-point second-half lead after Donovan Dent sank a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to win it for the Tigers.

Scouting Montana State ahead of Gonzaga matchup

Montana State men's basketball player Jaden Steppe, right, during a game against Colorado State on Nov. 2, 2026 at Moby Arena. Steppe previously played at CSU. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bobcats are 2-2 on the year, with wins over Long Beach State and Cal Poly and losses to Colorado State (by 10) and BYU (by 15). They are 4-0 against the spread and have risen nearly 20 spots in the KenPom rankings since the season began, going from No. 133 to No. 114.

Coach Matt Logie's team is among the highest-volume three-point shooting squads in the entire country, averaging a whopping 32.3 attempts per game from beyond the arc - 28th out of 365 D1 teams. They are making them at a very solid 34.9% clip as well, although they weren't nearly as good against BYU as they were against the other three teams.

Because of Montana State's three-point-heavy offense, the Bobcats don't get to the free throw line very often and struggle on the offensive glass, two areas that should benefit the Zags on Tuesday night.

How Chauncey Wiggins could impact Gonzaga's rotation

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Chauncey Wiggins. | Photo by Erik Smith

The eligibility of Chauncey Wiggins has altered Gonzaga's rotation three games into the season. Wiggins played 12 minutes against LSU on Saturday, although that game was unusual, with point guard Xaivian Lee getting into major foul trouble and only managing to play 12 minutes himself.

Still, in a game where Lee sat a considerable amount, Nathan de Sousa only played four minutes - which seems like a sign about where this rotation is headed with Wiggins in the mix. Tuesday night will give a better indication of how Wiggins will fit in for Gonzaga, and what it means for guys like de Sousa, Javon Bennett, and deeper reserves Luca Foster and Juwan Ekanga.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Gonzaga's late-night showdown against Montana State on Tuesday at the Kennel:

Gonzaga vs. Montana State betting odds, point spread and game information

Spread: Gonzaga -22.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Gonzaga -10,000, Montana State +2,400

Over/under: 152.5 points

Records against the spread: Gonzaga 2-1, Montana State 4-0

Game time: 8:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Tuesday, Nov. 17

Location: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.