Gonzaga officially adds Ismaila Diagne from Real Madrid
Ismaila Diagne, a seven-foot center from Senegal, is officially a member of the Gonzaga men’s basketball program and will join the team as a freshman for the 2024-25 season after he signed a financial aid agreement to attend the school, according to a news release.
Diagne, who announced his commitment to Mark Few and the Bulldogs in a social media post Monday, comes to Spokane after he helped guide Real Madrid’s U-18 team to a championship win at the Adidas Next Gen Tournament in Berlin, Germany. He averaged 10.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Diagne also put up 11 points and 7.8 rebounds in four games at the Podgorica Tournament, which Real Madrid won. He also appeared in four games in the Spanish Liga Endesa and two games in the EuroLeague with the national team.
Diagne, who claimed Gonzaga’s 13th and final open scholarship for next season, is set to join an experienced and deep frontcourt group that features All-WCC forward and senior Graham Ike, 6-foot-10 senior Ben Gregg and redshirt sophomore Braden Huff. It’s unknown what Diagne’s role will be as a freshman considering the talent surrounding him, though there’s plenty to like about what he could bring to the rotation in the years to come.
“A huge opportunity for this young man to develop in Gonzaga’s program and become a really good piece for Gonzaga, maybe this year maybe next year, it’s hard to determine,” former Gonzaga All-American Dan Dickau said. “But what I’m seeing is someone who’s extremely active on the glass especially with his length … he’s pretty good at rim running on the break, so you can tell he’s been well-coached.”
“His screening angles are really good … all things that will fit well with Gonzaga’s system. I think he’s gonna bring a lot to the table. But again, expectations should and probably need to be tempered based on him being a late addition,” Dickau said.
Gonzaga’s 2024 freshman class also includes Cade Orness, a 6-foot-5 guard from North Kitsap (Washington). Orness joins the team as a preferred walk-on.
Diagne’s commitment likely puts the bookend on quite an eventful offseason for the Zags.
Few and his coaching staff reeled in an impressive transfer class that includes All-WCC wing Michael Ajayi, high-scoring guard Khalif Battle from Arkansas and Tarleton State transfer Emmanuel Innocenti. The Zags also landed Colgate transfer Braeden Smith, though fans will have to wait to see the Seattle native and reigning Patriot League Player of the Year in action after he takes a redshirt year in 2024.