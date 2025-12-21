Kylian Mbappe Pays Tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on Record-Equaling Night
Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net in the dying stages of Real Madrid’s 2–0 victory over Sevilla to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record for the most goals scored in a calendar year.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stood atop Los Blancos’ goalscoring charts for the last 12 years thanks to his 59-goal haul from 2013. No other player to don the white shirt ever managed to touch the historic feat.
Fast forward to 2025, though, and Mbappé did just that. The Frenchman ended the year with 59 goals for Real Madrid to etch his name alongside his childhood hero in the club’s history books.
Mbappé came into Saturday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla needing just one goal to tie the record, and two to break it on his 27th birthday. The superstar forward was desperate to find the back of the net, mustering nine shots at the Bernabéu, but found little success in the final third.
Just when it looked like Ronaldo would keep hold of his record, Rodrygo won the hosts a penalty and Mbappé calmly converted from 12 yards out in the 86th minute. The goal both claimed three points for his side and made history.
Most Goals by a Real Madrid Player in a Calendar Year
Player
Year
Goals
Cristiano Ronaldo
2013
59
Kylian Mbappé
2025
59
Cristiano Ronaldo
2012
58
Cristiano Ronaldo
2014
56
Cristiano Ronaldo
2015
54
Cristiano Ronaldo
2011
53
Of the 59 goals Mbappé scored for Real Madrid this year, 30 came in the second half of his record-breaking debut campaign. The other 29 came under Xabi Alonso.
The France international leads the team in goalscoring in 2025–26, both in La Liga and the Champions League. Next in line is Vinicius Junior, who only has five goals to his name this season.
Mbappé Pays Tribute to Ronaldo at the Bernabéu
After Mbappé buried his record-tying goal, the 27-year-old honored Ronaldo by hitting the legend’s “siu” celebration at the same grounds where it became iconic.
“I tied my idol’s record today, Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest player in this club’s history,” Mbappé said following the final whistle. “My celebration was dedicated to him. He’s my friend and my hero.”
The former Paris Saint-Germain star will look to continue his sensational start to the season in the new year. Los Blancos have a two-week holiday break before they return to action against Real Betis on Jan. 4.
“The Madridistas, those of the Bernabeu and those from all over the world have always been with us. We want the same thing. We will give our lives for this shield. They have to be not just words, we want to take care of this badge and the great history of Real Madrid,” Mbappé pledged.