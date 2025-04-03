Gonzaga PG Andrew Nembhard on how Mark Few developed him to be a pro
Andrew Nembhard's journey to the NBA that stretches from one corner of the country to the other should serve as a blueprint for all the point guards who are sifting through their offers as they try to decide their next move in the transfer portal.
Nembhard could've gone the pro route much sooner than he did as a 22-year-old, though the 6-foot-5 Canadian instead capitalized on an opportunity to develop his game with a team that fit his style of play. Following two standout seasons with the Florida Gators, Nembhard transferred in June 2020 to play the final two years of his college career for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
The Zags already had a lengthy history of transfer guards who elevated their games to new heights while in Spokane, from Dan Dickau in the early 2000s to Nigel Williams-Goss over a decade later. While playing alongside a handful of NBA talents, it didn't take Nembhard long to etch his name onto that respective list. He upped his efficiency in his first season while helping guide the Zags to an undefeated regular season and national championship game appearance, then led the West Coast Conference in assists the following year, which ended with a Sweet 16 appearance.
That ensuing summer, Nembhard was selected with the 31st overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2022 NBA Draft. Much like his trajectory in college, Nembhard's had a steady rise in the pro ranks, earning him a lucrative contract extension this past offseason that came off the heals of a remarkable playoff debut that helped propel the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals.
“I think they start with the player development," Nembhard said of Gonzaga's culture on an episode of The Young Man and The Three. "I think that that was their biggest pitch to me is like — come here and you'll have a two year process to get better and then kind of prove it on the court."
"I also just like the freedom and confidence [Few] had in me, and just allowed me to kind of experiment out there, and we would bounce things off each other," Nembhard said. "We had a great relationship where he would listen to me, I could listen to him, and it wouldn't be just his things to say, like the be-all, end-all type of thing. So we had a great relationship, and I liked how he kind of let me experiment and get better.”
Nembhard was twice named to the All-WCC team during his time with the Zags. He made 48 starts and played in 67 games, averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals in those appearances. Nembhard was the WCC Sixth Man of the Year in 2020-21 and took home WCC tournament MVP honors the following season.
The frequency of player movement in college basketball has increased considerably since Nembhard was in the transfer portal. According to Verbal Commits' database as of April 2, over 1,700 players have entered the portal since it opened March 25.
“I think for like the development of the of the player, I think it's nice to stay in the program and kind of build and gain that trust of the coach and then get your opportunity," Nembhard said. "But I also understand players like getting into the portal, they want to make more money, and every year you can kind of put your name back in there and see what you can get. But in terms of development, I'm happy the way it went for me because I really improved my game over a couple years at Gonzaga, instead of just going for one and trying to be out quick.”