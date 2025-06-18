Gonzaga players eligible to sign NBA contract extensions this offseason
With the start of NBA free agency on the horizon, there's a belief around the league that this upcoming offseason could be the craziest one to remember in recent memory.
There's going to be a lot to monitor over the next three or so months when looking at the draft, free agency and the inevitable trade drama involving the game's biggest stars. Forecasting how the summer could play out feels fruitless, though there are some concrete dates on the calendar that will be important to focus on with regard to a few former Gonzaga standouts looking to cash in big this summer.
Let's take a look at six Zags who are eligible to sign new contracts with their respective teams this offseason.
Anton Watson
The New York Knicks have until June 29 to pick up Watson’s two-way qualifying offer worth $636,435. The Gonzaga Prep High School and Spokane native is coming off making nine appearances in the regular season with the Knicks after signing a two-way deal in March.
Watson, the No. 54 overall pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Draft, has gained most of his pro experience through the G League route, averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21 games with the Maine Celtics this past season.
If the Knicks don’t exercise Watson’s qualifying offer by the deadline, he’ll enter free agency as a restricted free agent. Conversely, he’d play out the 2025-26 season before becoming a free agent again the following offseason if he accepts the qualifying offer this summer. New York has the option to withdraw the qualifying offer by July 13.
Drew Timme
On the other side of the Hudson River, Watson’s former college teammate Drew Timme awaits an important decision regarding his future with the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-10 forward has a $1.9 million team option on the table for the Nets to pick up by June 29.
Timme has made the most of his opportunities at the NBA level since a dominant run through the G League’s competition earned him a multi-year contract with the Nets in March. He has made nine appearances, including two starts, while averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in just over 28 minutes per contest with Brooklyn. That includes three double-doubles and a 19-point outing in just his second career NBA game, a 115-112 Nets win over the Washington Wizards on March 29.
Like Watson, Timme would be eligible to sign a contract with a different team starting July 6 if the Nets opt to decline his team option. Given his productivity and usage within the team’s offense, though, it would come as somewhat of a surprise if Brooklyn doesn’t bring the Zags’ all-time leading scorer for at least another season.
Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder and general manager Sam Presti have some interesting business decisions to make this offseason.
Starting July 1, Holmgren and his fellow 2022 draft classmate Jalen Williams can sign their respective rookie extensions. Williams, coming off his first All-Star appearance, could receive a five-year max deal worth up to 25% of OKC’s salary cap room. The same goes for Holmgren, as the 7-footer has played a pivotal role in his team’s championship aspirations.
But the Thunder also have to consider that the reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, is eligible for a four-year, $293.4 million extension this offseason. Maxing out all three players would limit OKC’s roster flexibility in free agency, but the massive extensions for Holmgren and Williams wouldn’t kick in until the start of the 2026-27 season, giving Presti and his front office at least one more summer with some cap freedom.
Even so, the Thunder could try to bring Holmgren’s contract number down a bit when it’s time for him to sign. Holmgren has until Oct. 20 — the day before the 2025-26 campaign tips off — to sign his rookie scale extension. He’s currently on year three of a four-year, $44.9 million contract he signed as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 draft. According to Spotrac, Holmgren’s set to make just over $13 million next season.
Zach Collins
Collins is on his third NBA team of his seven-year career after being dealt from the San Antonio Spurs to the Chicago Bulls as part of the De’Aaron Fox-Zach LaVine trade that went down in February.
Collins previously added a two-year, $34 million deal onto his previous contract with San Antonio in October 2023, making the 27-year-old eligible for a veteran extension ahead of the 2025-26 season. As of Oct. 1, Collins can sign another extension with the Bulls that would tack on additional years to his current contract. Collins’ initial contract with the Spurs, which was signed in 2021, was a three-year, $22 million deal.
Collins is coming off averaging 8.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28 games with the Bulls, including eight starts.
Rui Hachimura
Hachimura is entering the final year of a three-year, $51 million contract he inked with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 and is eligible for a veteran extension as such. The 6-foot-8 forward is off the heels of putting up 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the 50-32 Lakers.
Hachimura's game continues to develop heading into year No. 7 in the association. He's coming off his best season shooting outside the arc, knocking down 102 3-pointers on 247 attempts — both career-highs — while shooting 50.9% from the field overall. His defensive capabilities have improved as well, furthering Hachimura's case for a contract extension this offseason — in addition to fueling more trade speculation.
Hachimura's set to make over $18 million in 2025-26.
Brandon Clarke
Injuries have gotten in Clarke's way over the past few seasons and did so again this past March with a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee. The 6-foot-8 forward is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, though whether he has a new contract by opening night remains to be seen.
As of Oct. 1, Clarke can add more years to his previous four-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2023. He's set to make $12.5 million in 2025-26 and 2026-27 after averaging 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the Memphis Grizzlies this past season.
There's no doubting Clarke's talent and capabilities when healthy, but with Memphis hinting at a potential reset following the Desmond Bane trade, every kind of move has to be considered on the table for the Grizzlies this summer.