Gonzaga players in the NBA: 11 former Zags under contract to start 2024-25 season
Year by year, the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ NBA family continues to grow.
A total of nine Zags have been selected in the past five NBA Drafts, with six of those players going in the first round, and all but one has managed to stick around in the association in that span. Few schools have rivaled that type of pro-level production from Mark Few and company, and they have the numbers to back it up.
According to a study from Fox Sports Research, Gonzaga ranks as the fifth-best program in the country at developing NBA players based on statistical averages, career accolades and draft positions from its alumni. In a separate study from EvanMiya.com, the Bulldogs are among the best in terms of average player improvement over a year-to-year basis. When combining those two aspects of development, it creates lengthy NBA careers; five Gonzaga players were among the 150 highest-paid players in the association in 2023-24.
Here’s a look at the 11 former Zags who will suit up for their respective teams in the 2024-25 NBA season.
BRANDON CLARKE
Missed most of 2023-24 with Achilles injury
The Memphis Grizzlies hope to get back on track and contend for a top spot in the Western Conference following an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign that saw them finish 27-55 without most of their key rotational players, including Brandon Clarke. The 6-foot-8 forward missed all but six games due to an Achilles injury he suffered in March 2023. With another full offseason to heal and get in shape, Clarke figures to be a staple in Taylor Jenkins’ lineup again and help Ja Morant get Memphis back to the postseason.
Easier said than done given the extremity of an Achilles injury, though there’s a path for the high-flying Clarke to still be productive on offense as a stretch forward rather than exclusively play the role of rim-runner. Clarke’s 3-point numbers have dropped since his rookie season and his shot mechanics don’t look as crisp, but there’s still time for the 27-year-old to regain his confidence and improve his marksmanship from the outside.
ZACH COLLINS
How does Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio’s offseason additions impact Zach Collins’ playing time?
The San Antonio Spurs finally got their point guard in Chris Paul and his subsequent replacement in UConn’s Stephon Castle, who was taken fourth overall in the most recent NBA Draft. That should mean fewer ballhandling duties for 6-foot-8 forward Jeremy Sochan and a more cohesive lineup for Greg Popovich to work with, not to mention the Paul-Wembanyama connection sounds tantalizing on paper. The Spurs also brought in Harrison Barnes to potentially play the “3” or small-ball “4” depending on the lineup.
What San Antonio’s additions mean for Zach Collins, heading into his seventh NBA season, is unclear at the moment. The 26-year-old was productive in 2023-24, as he averaged 11.2 points (second-most in his career) to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, though his 3-point field goal percentage took a slight dip to 32.0% (down from 37.4% in 2022-23). Whether Collins can fit in next to Wembanyama will likely depend on his ability to space the floor.
Collins is set to make $16.7 million in 2024-25 and $18 million the following season.
RUI HACHIMURA
What will his role be under new Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick?
Davin Ham and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff weren’t inclined to heavily feature Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup last season, despite big performances from the 6-foot-8 forward in the 2023 playoffs the year prior.
After a rough start for the purple and gold, Hachimura was an instrumental piece in a midseason turnaround that saw LA win 20 of its final 32 regular season games and make a late playoff push with the 25-year-old in the starting lineup. He averaged 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 57.6% from the floor and 44.4% from downtown in that stretch.
Coming off a short run with Japan in the Paris Games, it remains to be seen how Hachimura will fit into JJ Redick’s rotation. If he shows up to training camp ready and in shape, there’s a chance he’ll start opening night next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Should Redick go in a different direction, Hachimura could be featured heavily off the bench.
CHET HOLMGREN
How will the Oklahoma City Thunder handle expectations?
OKC shocked the NBA last season as the youngest team to clinch the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 57-25 record. Chet Holmgren had a lot to do with that, as the 7-foot-1 post put together a historic rookie campaign that rivaled Wembanyama in terms of overall production on both ends of the floor. According to Stathead, Holmgren was the first player in NBA history to finish a season with at least 200 assists, 190 blocks and 129 3-pointers made.
The sky is certainly the limit for the former No. 2 overall pick, though the rest of the league has taken notice of OKC’s accelerated rebuild and won’t be caught off guard by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company. The good news for Holmgren is that he’ll have more help in the frontcourt after the Thunder brought in Isaiah Hartenstein to solidify the interior and rip down rebounds. The addition of Alex Caruso is another major boost on the defensive end of the floor.
The Thunder are arguably better on paper than a year ago, though time will tell if the youngsters can come close to duplicating last year’s successes.
COREY KISPERT
Will the Washington Wizards ever trade him?
Corey Kispert’s name has been in trade rumors ever since the Washington Wizards hit the reset button when they traded Bradley Beal in June 2023. The 6-foot-7 sharpshooter made a lot of improvements to his game in year three, as he averaged 13.4 points and shot 38.3% from downtown on 6.0 3-point attempts per game. But with Washington stuck in purgatory, Kispert’s future with the team appears up in the air.
Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Kispert will be due for a contract extension at some point. Should he continue to ascend as an all-around threat on offense while remaining consistent from behind the arc, Kispert could fit in well with a contending team as a 25-year-old who understands spacing and pace well at the NBA level.
ANDREW NEMBHARD
Signed 3-year, $59 million extension this offseason
Andrew Nembhard parlayed an impressive playoff run in his second year as a pro into a lucrative 3-year, $59 million extension with the Indiana Pacers and a spot on the Canadian national team for the Olympic Games. Quite the offseason for the 24-year-old who’s set to make over $18 million annually starting in the 2025-26 season.
Indiana is set to run it back with essentially the same corp, which could mean Nembhard is inserted into the starting lineup next to Tyrese Haliburton — which is how Rick Carlisle went about the playoffs — or the 6-foot-5 Canadian will come off the bench like he did for most of the regular season. Nembhard showed he could handle the load offensively when Haliburton was out due to injury in the Eastern Conference Finals. Carlisle has spoken highly about his game and the Pacers put a hefty commitment into Nembhard — all signs he should have an even bigger role in year three.
KELLY OLYNYK
Signed a 2-year, $26 million extension with the Toronto Raptors in March
The 33-year-old NBA veteran has had a career renaissance as of late. While he might not be an imposing big man down low, Kelly Olynyk has adapted his game to fit the needs of the modern NBA over the latter half of his career, as the 6-foot-11 forward continues to add value when he’s on the floor with his playmaking and high basketball IQ.
Those two traits have extended Olynyk’s career well past the average for most power forwards and centers from his draft class. In fact, only five players from the 2013 draft have logged more games than him, let alone the fact that most big men from that era have retired or are currently playing somewhere overseas. Not Olynyk though, as he looks to play the role of the veteran on a young Toronto Raptors squad.
DOMANTAS SABONIS
Can the All-NBA forward lead the Kings back to the postseason?
The Sacramento Kings made a big splash this offseason when they traded for DeMar DeRozan. How the 35-year-old’s game fits with Sacramento’s up-tempo offense is still in question, though on paper it appears Domantas Sabonis and company are set up to make another push for the playoffs in the crowded West.
Sabonis, who’ll wear the No. 11 next season, averaged 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists — a stat line only Wilt Chamberlain has put together before — while racking up 77 double-doubles, the most since Moses Malone in 1978-79, and becoming one of just six players in league history to record at least 26 triple-doubles in a season. No one expects him to duplicate those numbers in 2024-25, though few players in the NBA have rivaled Sabonis’ consistency over the past few seasons anyway.
JULIAN STRAWTHER
Poised to take on a larger role in year two with the Denver Nuggets
Off the heels of an electric run in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, Julian Strawther appears ready to take on a solidified role in Michael Malone’s rotation in 2024-25.
Strawther, who only played two summer league games, led all players in scoring with 28.5 points per game. He shot 40.9% from deep and got to the free throw often, as he attempted 10.0 shots from the charity stripe per game. When the offense ran through the Las Vegas native, the team thrived.
That won’t be the case in the regular season, though playing alongside Nikola Jokic could open up opportunities for Strawther to score from the wing spot. He already showed he could score in bunches at different points last season; now it’s about being consistent.
JALEN SUGGS
When will the Orlando Magic extend his contract?
There’s another member of the 2021 draft class who still needs a contract extension, and deservingly so. After being named All-Defensive Second Team and earning votes for the most improved player and defensive player of the year, Jalen Suggs will likely be a key piece moving forward for the Orlando Magic as they strive to capitalize on Paolo Banchero’s ascension into a star.
The 6-foot-5 guard put up a career-best 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range — two years after shooting 21.4% as a rookie. If Suggs can continue to take strides as an outside shooter on higher volume, the Magic will be contenders in the East for years to come.
ANTON WATSON
The newest Zag in the NBA prepares for his first season with the Boston Celtics
Anton Watson’s first NBA impression in summer league showcased many of the qualities that made him an intriguing pro prospect. Off-ball cuts, switching screens on defense, hustling for rebounds and a willingness to shoot 3s all stood out from Watson’s run in Las Vegas, which earned him a two-way contract from the Boston Celtics.
As the 54th overall pick in the most recent draft, the Spokane native will likely spend most of his rookie season with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. Not the most glamorous role, but there will still be opportunities for him to get called up to the main squad at various points in the season. But with most of last season’s championship group back, expect a heavy dose of Watson at the G League level.