Gonzaga ranked No. 4 in Bart Torvik’s 2024-25 projections
The human and computer polls attempting to forecast the 2024-25 college basketball season agree that the Gonzaga Bulldogs will be near the top of the rankings once next fall rolls around.
Bart Torvik, an advanced metrics site dedicated to all the nuances of college hoops, ranked the Zags at No. 4 in its 2025 T-Rank projections behind Houston, Iowa State and Duke. Torvik expects Gonzaga to finish next season with a 26-4 record, including 14-2 in West Coast Conference action, with the top-ranked offense in the country in terms of adjusted efficiency. The Bulldogs ended the 2023-24 season ranked No. 12 in Torvik after reaching the program’s ninth straight Sweet 16.
Based on that finish and the sheer amount of returners Mark Few is expected to welcome back, Torvik’s outlook on next season is on par with most way-too-early rankings from the national media. ESPN, The Athletic, Sports Illustrated and FOX Sports all ranked Gonzaga in the top five and as high as No. 2 after the final buzzer sounded on the 2023-24 season.
According to Torvik, the Bulldogs are set to return 83.6% of the minutes from last season’s team, which is the seventh-highest return rate in the country. Anton Watson is the only rotational player set to depart this offseason, while Steele Venters and Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi are welcomed additions on the perimeter.
Saint Mary’s checked in at No. 24 in Torvik’s forecast. The Gaels, who lost Joshua Jefferson and All-WCC guard Aidan Mahaney in the transfer portal, are projected to finish 24-7 and 12-4 in WCC play.
Here’s where the rest of the WCC ranked in Torvik’s predictions and each team’s projected records.
No. 32 San Francisco (23-8, 12-4 WCC)
No. 74 Santa Clara (21-10, 10-6 WCC)
No. 83 Washington State (17-14, 9-11 WCC)
No. 131 Oregon State (13-18, 6-14 WCC)
No. 168 San Diego (17-14, 7-9 WCC)
No. 172 Loyola Marymount (15-15, 7-9 WCC)
No. 276 Portland (10-21, 4-12 WCC)
No. 299 Pepperdine (10-21, 3-13 WCC)
No. 325 Pacific (8-23, 2-14 WCC)