Gonzaga reached out to Missouri State transfer Vincent Brady
Though only April, it appears that adding backcourt depth and perimeter shooting are among the high-priority items Mark Few and his coaching staff hope to check off their to-do list as they build parts of the 2025-26 Gonzaga Bulldogs roster through the transfer portal.
According to On3's Jamie Shaw, the Zags are among the many teams that have reached out to Missouri State Bears transfer Vincent Brady II, a 6-foot-4 guard who shot an efficient 38% from 3-point range last season. He's set to visit the High Point Panthers on April 13, per Shaw, and has heard from the Kansas Jayhawks as well.
Brady averaged 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while playing and starting 30 games for the Bears (9-23) last season. He scored a career-high 29 points while collecting eight rebounds in a loss to the Bradley Braves on Jan. 4. Brady also had a 27-point, 10-rebound effort against High Point in November.
Brady spent the first two seasons of his college career with the IU Indy Jaguars (then known as IUPUI) after committing out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He knocked down 34.7% of his 3s (5.2 per game) while earning Horizon All-Freshman team honors, but then dipped to 21.5% on even less volume (4.2 attempts) his sophomore season. Brady's scoring also took a hit, dropping from 10.9 points per game as a freshman to 9.1 points his sophomore year. Brady's one year in Springfield, Missouri, however, was a completely different story.
It's no secret Gonzaga is in need of help in the backcourt with Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman and Khalif Battle set to graduate this spring. Braeden Smith, a 6-foot-tall redshirt junior in 2025-26, is set to take the point guard reins moving forward, while Emmanuel Innocenti could return for his junior season to provide more defensive versatility along the perimeter. Offensively, however, the Zags will likely look to add 3-point shooting over the coming weeks and months after the historically low numbers they put up from behind the arc last season. With Ben Gregg graduating and Dusty Stromer off to the Grand Canyon Antelopes, that means Gonzaga is set to lose its top five 3-point shooters from 2024-25.
Gonzaga's reported interest in Brady comes hours after On3's Joe Tipton reported that Kansas State Wildcats transfer Brendan Hausen has received interest from the Zags as well. The 6-foot-4 guard finished top five in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (38.8%, No. 4) and 3-pointers made (90) last season.