Gonzaga recruiting target accepts invite to join USA Men's U19 roster
USA Basketball has announced the 33 athletes that are expected to participate in the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this June.
Tyran Stokes, a five-star prospect and a high-profile Gonzaga recruiting target, is one of several blue-chippers in the class of 2026 who'll compete for a spot on Team USA's U19 squad during its weeklong training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. Training camp runs from June 15-22, with the final 12-man roster expected to be revealed before the team departs for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland.
Eleven other recruits who rank inside 247Sports' top 20 players in the 2026 class will join Stokes in Colorado, as well as class of 2025's AJ Dybantsa, Isiah Harwell, Nik Khamenia and a handful of other highly-touted incoming freshmen.
From the college ranks, Michigan's LJ Cason and Morez Johnson Jr.; along with Saint Mary's guard Tony Duckett, Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen, Marquette's Royce Parham, San Francisco's Tyrone Riley IV and Vanberbilt's Tyler Tanner will strive to make Tommy Lloyd's team. The Arizona head coach's Team USA staff also consists of Grant McCasland (Texas Tech) and Micah Shrewsberry (Notre Dame), with Hubert Davis (North Carolina), Nate Oats (Alabama) and Mark Pope (Kentucky) supporting as court coaches during training camp.
The U.S. drew into Group D at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, setting up matchups against Australia, France and Cameroon. The Americans will meet Australia at Lausanne Arena on June 28 for their first group stage contest.
Should Stokes, who's the No. 1 player in the class of 2026, earn a spot on Tommy Lloyd's roster, his own recruitment process might have to take a backseat to his Team USA obligations. He's been on visits with Kansas and Louisville, and has since canceled a visit with Kentucky that was arranged for earlier this month.
It appears a trip to Spokane is on the table for Stokes at some point in the future, according toESPN's Paul Biancardi, who reported that Stokes plans on visiting the Zags, as well as Arkansas and Oregon, before he makes his college decision.
A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Stokes is ranked by 247Sports and ESPN as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2026. He attends Notre Dame High School (California), which is the alma mater of former top-35 recruit and ex-Gonzaga wing, Dusty Stromer.
As one of the biggest risers in the 2026 class, Stokes holds nearly 20 Division-I scholarship offers, according to 247Sports. He's received offers from both hometown schools, Kentucky and Louisville, as well as from Alabama, Auburn, Houston, Michigan, North Carolina and UCLA, among others.
Stokes is coming off an impressive showing this past weekend at the EYBL Memphis Live Period, where he averaged 18.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals through four games with Oakland Soldiers.