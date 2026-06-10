Gonzaga evaluating elite 2027 recruiting targets at NBPA Top 100 camp

The Gonzaga Bulldogs coaching staff is hard at work recruiting for the 2027 class, and there's no better place to be right now than at the NBPA Top 100 camp, which gets underway on Wednesday in South Carolina.

The Top 100 camp pits elite recruits from all over the country against each other and happens during an open evaluation period, which makes it a high-priority event for all college coaches - and this year is even more vital for the Zags.

Gonzaga's lone 2027 commit to date, 4-star guard Dooney Johnson, will be in attendance alongside a pair of priority recruits in 4-star wing Gene Roebuck and 5-star combo guard Jalen Davis.

Roebuck and Johnson will be teammates for Team Boeheim, while Davis will be on Team Mann as the scrimmages get underway on Wednesday morning.

Roebuck remains high priority

Roebuck is a 6'5 wing from La Mirada, CA, who the Zags have had on their radar for well over a year. Roebuck attended Gonzaga's season opener against Texas Southern back in November and has continued to impress the staff as a high-level scorer with a solid frame who can play the two or the three at the next level.

Gonzaga commit Dooney Johnson (left) and recruiting target Gene Roebuck (right) attend the NBPA Top 100 Camp on May 10, 2026. | Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI

He's currently ranked No. 53 in the 2027 class at 247Sports and has offers from UCLA, USC, Kansas, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Cal, Mississippi State, Grand Canyon, and a handful of others.

Roebuck and Johnson playing together at the Top 100 camp could be a glimpse into Gonzaga's future, should the Bulldogs land a commitment from the 6'5 wing.

Johnson continues to shine

Gonzaga put on a full-court press for Johnson as soon as the 2027 recruiting period opened, and their hard work paid off with the 6'5 guard committing early in the cycle.

Recruit Dooney Johnson takes in the action at Gonzaga’s matchup against Western Oregon. | Photo by Erik Smith

Since then, the Milwaukee native has further bolstered his stock, showcasing improved skill as a facilitator while rising up to 6'7 - making him a jumbo initiator and two-way menace that could be an instantly impactful player in Spokane when he arrives ahead of the 2027-28 season.

Johnson was one of the stars at the Pangos All-American Camp last week, dropping ten points on 4-7 shooting in his final scrimmage and earning praise as the best player on the floor from scout Rodger Bohn, who believes Johnson could be a McDonald's All-American next season.

Johnson and Roebuck are taking on Team Drummond and a pair of California kids in 2027 wing King Rachal and 2028 wing Evan Willis - giving the Zag staff a chance to see a few other potential targets as well.

Can Zags convince local kid to stay home?

Jalen Davis is a 6'3 guard from Bremerton, WA, whom Gonzaga would love to keep in the state if possible. An elite scorer and facilitator, Davis is a consensus 5-star guard who ranks No. 15 in the 2027 class at 247Sports and is coming off an elite performance in Venice during the Adidas 3SSB showcase.

Bremerton head coach Miah Davis and son Jalen. | MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With offers from Houston, Washington, Oregon, Kansas, Alabama, Cal, and many others, Davis will have no shortage of choices for his college career. Gonzaga's high-octane offense could absolutely use someone like Davis, and he remains a big priority for the coaching staff into the summer.

All three of these recruits will play two games on Wednesday and two more on Thursday, and could play more depending on how their teams perform. Gonzaga will get a great opportunity to see their priority recruits in action, while checking out other potential targets in a high-level setting.