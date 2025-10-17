Gonzaga releases tip time and TV information for 2025-26 schedule
In a social media post on Friday morning, the Gonzaga Bulldogs revealed tip-off times and TV information for nearly every one of the team's games in the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Gonzaga is entering its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference before joining the new-look Pac-12 in 2026-27. That storyline, combined with an excellent non-conference schedule, has coach Few's club on major TV networks consistently this year — including 11 games on either ESPN or ESPN2 and two games on the CBS Sports Network.
Gonzaga will also be on TNT and truTV when they take on Alabama and Maryland, respectively, in the Player's Era Festival in Las Vegas on Nov. 24 and 25. The Zags will have a third game in Sin City on either Nov. 26 or 27, although the time, TV info, and opponent for that game will be determined after those first two games.
Finally, Gonzaga will also have a game on Peacock, NBC's popular streaming platform, when they take on the Oregon Ducks at the Moda Center in Portland at 3:00 PM PT on Sunday, Dec. 21.
Gonzaga also announced official dates and tip times for the vast majority of their conference games, a few weeks after the initial WCC schedule release, which only included dates for 11 of the team's 18 matchups. All of those dates are now finalized, and tip-off times are known for all but three of Gonzaga's games: Dec. 28 at Pepperdine, Dec. 30 at San Diego, and Feb. 7 at Oregon State.
The Zags will play quite a few late games this season, with five games tipping off at 8:00 PM PT or later: Arizona State at 8:00 on Nov. 14 on ESPN2, UCLA at 8:30 on Dec. 13 on ESPN, Santa Clara at 8:30 on Jan. 8 on ESPN2, Washington State at 8:00 on Feb. 10 on ESPN or ESPN2, and San Francisco at 8:00 on Feb. 18, also on ESPN or ESPN2.
Gonzaga will also face Saint Mary's at 7:30 PM in both regular season matchups, first at home on Jan. 31 and in Moraga on Feb. 28 to close out the season. Both games will be on ESPN.
Gonzaga's other ESPN games include Oklahoma (Nov. 8 at 7:30 on ESPN2), Creighton (Nov. 11 at 7:00 on ESPN), Kentucky (Dec. 5 at 4:00 on ESPN2), and Santa Clara (Feb. 13 at 7:30 on ESPN).
The rest of Gonzaga's regular-season games will all be on ESPN+ nationally and will be available to local fans on KHQ.
Gonzaga will play a pair of exhibition games before the season begins, first on Sunday, Oct. 19, against Northwest at 2:00 PM — available locally on SWX — and again on Oct. 27 at 6:00 PM against Western Oregon, which will be on KHQ.
Coach Few and the Zags will then get the season started officially on Nov. 3 against Texas Southern at 6:00 PM on ESPN+.