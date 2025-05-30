Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard climbs up NBA Draft boards
As the deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft passed this week, several big-name prospects made career-altering decisions that shook up both the college landscape and the draft's pecking order.
Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard has had his sights set on the pros ever since his senior year with the Bulldogs wrapped up in March, though a couple of last-minute withdrawals could impact whether the country's leader in assists will hear his name called on draft night.
Here's a look at where Nembhard checks in on mock drafts from credible media outlets and draft analysts.
Yahoo! Sports, Kevin O'Connor
Draft pick projection (change): No. 47 (+10)
Team: Milwaukee Bucks
What O'Connor said: "No matter what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will need some shot creation next season with Damian Lillard sidelined for most, if not all, of next season. Nembhard is an excellent floor general who excels in pick-and-roll situations and made great progress as a scorer during his senior year."
Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman
Draft pick projection (change): No. 49 (+9)
Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
The fit: Kenny Atkinson is any pick-and-roll specialist's dream to have as a head coach. He's worked with several talented point guards over the years, from Jeff Teague, D'Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin, to more recently Stephen Curry and Darius Garland. The Cavaliers have some decisions to make this offseason regarding Garland's future with the team, as trade rumors surrounding the 6-foot-1 guard continue to stir, and they have Donovan Mitchell to headline their backcourt group. Nembhard's playing time would likely be limited, though there aren't many coaches who are better to have as a rookie point guard than Atkinson.
On3, James Fletcher III
Draft pick projection: No. 51
Team: Los Angeles Clippers
The fit: Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, who's worked alongside Mark Few as an assistant coach with USA Basketball, would be able to relate to Nembhard's position as a former undersized guard himself, though the 6-foot-tall Lue still enjoyed an 11-year playing career before entering the coaching world. And with James Harden and Patty Mills set to become free agents, the Clippers could be in the market for a floor general this summer. If they decide not to re-sign their veterans, they might opt to go the younger route instead and fill their team's needs through the draft.
CBS Sports, Kyle Boone
Draft pick projection: No. 59
Team: Houston Rockets
What Boone said: "The table-setting and playmaking of Nembhard was a topic of discussion at the combine after looking more than comfortable facilitating action in the scrimmages. He led college basketball in assists per game by a wide margin and had a stunning 41.5% assist rate last season at Gonzaga."
ESPN, Jonathan Givony
Draft pick projection: No. 62 (undrafted)
The fit: If Nembhard doesn't hear his name called on draft night, there's a good chance a team takes a swing on him as an undrafted free agent. Either way, the NBA Las Vegas Summer League will be a pivotal first step in Nembhard's ascension into a pro player.
NBA Draft Room
Draft pick projection: No. 84 (undrafted)
What they said: "A coach on the floor type of player who orchestrates the offense at a high level."
Pro comparison: Quinn Cook, Jacque Vaughn