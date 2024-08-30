Gonzaga’s Drew Timme featured on Topps trading card
Drew Timme had a handful of NIL deals during his junior and senior seasons at Gonzaga, though the program’s all-time leading scorer never had a reported deal with trading card company Topps.
Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd featured three Topps trading cards of Timme, Alex Antetokounmpo and Elijah Hughes in a social media post with a link to Topps’ online shop. According to the photo, Timme has a special edition “Take it to the Rack” card.
Timme played 27 games with the Herd in the 2023-24 season after he signed a two-way contract with the Bucks last August. The 6-foot-10 Texan averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while playing 21.8 minutes per game. He had several big games in his first season as a pro, including a 30-point, 10-rebound and 6-assist performance in early December; a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double on Jan. 17 and a 16-point, 15-rebound outing in the G League Showcase finale on Dec. 22.
A broken foot sidelined Timme in February. After undergoing successful surgery, the three-time consensus All-American gradually worked his way back into playing shape with the hopes of getting another crack at the NBA through a Summer League opportunity.
Timme joined the Sacramento Kings for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League events in July. Sporting an odd-looking No. 46, Timme was a notable standout from Vegas as he did a little bit of everything in a Domantas Sabonis-esque role to prove he deserves to be on a roster for the 2024-25 season. Timme averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and shot 63.2% from the field in five games in Vegas.
“I thought it was great,” Timme said on The Drive Guys. “I like the system that they play in. I feel like it’s really good for a player like myself.”
NIL bylaws and legislation that was passed in the summer of 2021 opened up plenty of business opportunities in Spokane for Timme, who appeared in commercial ads for Northern Quest Resort & Casino and had deals with Walker’s Furniture, Dollar Shave Club, Beats by Dre, Continental Tire and Barstool Gonzaga.