Gonzaga’s Drew Timme flashes versatility in NBA Summer League win
UNLV’s campus on Monday night featured a trio of former Gonzaga men’s basketball standouts competing in the annual NBA Summer League event.
While Anton Watson and Killian Tillie suited up with the Boston Celtics at Thomas & Mack Center, their old college teammate Drew Timme put together an all-around effort with the Sacramento Kings just down the hallway.
Timme, who was officially named to the Kings’ summer league roster last week, scored 19 points, dished out four assists and grabbed five rebounds in an 82-70 win over the Utah Jazz. The 6-foot-10 Texan shot 8-of-12 from the field in 22 minutes of action and was the focal point down the stretch as he accounted for 15 of his team’s 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Timme punished the Jazz with an array of post hooks and floaters that became a staple of his game at Gonzaga. But he was much more than a low-post threat Monday, as he often looked to push the pace himself and set up opportunities for his teammates in transition.
Timme’s first bucket of the night, a 12-foot jumper courtesy of Mason Jones, pushed the Kings out to a 9-0 advantage less than two minutes into the game. All five of Sacramento’s starters got on the board before Utah’s first points at the 6:14 mark in the first quarter. The Kings never let off the gas pedal en route to a 48-25 lead at halftime.
Timme had a quiet first half with just five points, though he ramped it up as the Jazz mounted a second-half comeback. Utah, once down 24 points in the third quarter, trailed by 11 points with 5:44 left in regulation after a pair of free throws from Taylor Hendricks.
Timme put the finishing touches on the win with 10 points in the final six minutes, including a two-hand dunk that made it an 80-65 game with 2:35 left after a long outlet pass from Jones.
Through two summer league games, Timme is averaging 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shooting 62.5% from the field.
After suffering a broken foot in February, Timme returned to competitive basketball with the Kings in the California Classic earlier this month. He dropped a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double in his debut, followed by a 6-point, 7-rebound performance. Timme had 13 points and grabbed four rebounds in the California Classic finale.
Timme and the Kings are back in action Wednesday against the New York Knicks (NBA TV).
At Thomas & Mack, Watson finished with seven points and seven rebounds while Tillie put up eight points in the Celtics’ 88-74 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Watson played the most minutes off the bench (22 minutes) out of any Boston reserve.