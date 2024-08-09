Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie set to join Spanish club Unicaja Malaga
Following two years of rehab, former Gonzaga Bulldogs standout forward Killian Tillie will continue his professional basketball career in one of the top European leagues next season.
Tillie, whose last NBA regular season game came with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022, is set to join Liga ACB power Unicaja Malaga (Spain) after passing a medical examination, per reports.
The 26-year-old Frenchman and former West Coast Conference Tournament MVP made his return to basketball last month with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, where Tillie averaged 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in five games. Tillie hadn’t played organized basketball since March 15, 2022, and after being released by Memphis later that same year in October, he moved back to Spokane to train and stay in playing shape in hopes of receiving another opportunity.
“I haven't played in two years. Just excited to get back to it. I'm feeling healthy now," said Tillie in May.
Tillie’s return to action last month sparked interest from numerous NBA teams, as the 6-foot-9 post showcased his outside shot and high basketball IQ in short runs with the Celtics. The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers were among the teams reportedly interested in his services.
Instead, Tillie will head overseas and join Unicaja, which won its first Champions League title last season and as such, qualified for the 2024 FIBA Intercontinental Cup that’s set for Sept. 12-15 in Singapore. The tournament will feature teams from all over the world, including a select team from the NBA G League.
Unicaja, which has competed in Liga ACB since 1992, finished third in the league standings with a 32-9 record last season. It also claimed its second Copa del Rey Cup, an annual tournament for Spanish basketball teams, in 2022-23.
Prior to joining Gonzaga in 2016, Tillie earned MVP honors after he helped his team win the 2013 FIBA U16 Division A European Championships, as he averaged 14.3 points and 9.6 rebounds and shot a tournament-best 63.4% from the field. He also guided France to a bronze medal at the 2015 FIBA 3-on-3 U18 World Championships.
Tillie was twice named to the All-WCC team during his four-year career with the Zags and was a Karl Malone award finalist as a senior in 2019-20. He averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and shot 44.4% from 3-point range across his 108 games played in college.