What Gonzaga's Ben Gregg said after win vs. Portland
Ben Gregg's career came full circle Saturday as he helped get Gonzaga back in the win column with a dominant victory over Portland from the Chiles Center.
About four years after recording the first points of his college basketball career in front of his friends and family, Gregg put together one of the best offensive performances anyone has had while wearing a Gonzaga uniform in what will likely be his final game played in the Rose City,
Gregg tied his career-high with 24 points on a perfect 10-of-10 from the field to fuel the Bulldogs (15-6, 6-2 WCC) to a 105-63 victory over the Pilots (7-15, 2-7 WCC). He also knocked down four 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes of action.
Here's what Gregg had to say about his career night.
On his big performance in front of family and friends:
"It was a nice change of pace for me, and it just kind of made me realize that I know it's my last time playing in Portland and have a chance to play in front of family and friends. So I just kind of embraced the moment and enjoyed every moment of it. It was nice to see familiar faces, not even people I gave tickets to, just looking in the crowd and seeing people I know, it was pretty special."
On going shooting a perfect 10-of-10 from the field:
"It was great to have a game like that. They told me that no one in the Few era has shot that well, 10-for-10. Just anything that is mentioned in Few era is ridiculous because he's been here a long time and coached so many outstanding players. So that's pretty special for me and just being a lifelong Zag fan, it's pretty surreal."
On what the Bulldogs worked on this week to improve defensively:
"We drilled it all week. We had some team meetings that needed to be had; some tough conversations but like I said, they needed to be had. We kinda needed to flip the script defensively and our offense has been going fine for us, that hasn't been an issue. But just getting stops, guarding guys one-on-one ... I'm a contributor to that too, not getting stops, especially against Oregon State. So, it was a good physical week in practice, good conversations and it was a good result."
On preparing for Oregon State game on Tuesday:
"I feel like we got punked last time. I feel like I got punked, personally. I gotta look inside myself and figure out what I need to do and come in with a better mentality and not let that happen again. We don't lose games [at the Kennel], especially two in a row. Every game here on out is going to be a Super Bowl for us, cause that's how everyone treats it when they come to play us so, that's the same approach we have to have. It's gonna be a different approach I think and obviously playing at home helps too."
