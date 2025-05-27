Gonzaga tentatively locks in visit with 5-star PG recruit
Gonzaga has tentatively arranged an unofficial visit with five-star recruit Ikenna Alozie, according to reports.
Alozie, a top-10 prospect in the class of 2026, is looking to take a trip to Spokane "probably at the end of June," he told 247Sports.
"I am trying to get to know them because they started recruiting me late," Alozie said in regard to his relationship with Gonzaga to 247Sports. "I am just taking my time and trying to see how my play-style will fit."
Alozie is the No. 10-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-2 Dream City Christian High School (Arizona) product is also graded as the No. 1 combo guard in his class. A native of Hillside, New Jersey, Alozie shares the same hometown as former Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle.
A powerful lead guard who excels at getting downhill, Alozie and his skillset have garnered interest from a handful of top-tier programs. Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville and Houston are also on his list of schools to visit, per On3. He's already seen Washington on an official visit this past year, while Arizona has hosted him multiple times for unofficial visits.
Though he didn't discuss a specific date for his Gonzaga visit with Travis Branham, the likelihood of it being arranged for the end of June indicates Alozie could be visiting campus over the course of Hoopfest weekend.
Hoopfest — the world's largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament featuring 450 courts spread across 45 city blocks — is set for June 28-29. And considering Alozie doesn't have any other visits lined up, there wouldn't be any conflicts on his calendar if he were to visit the Bulldogs during the last weekend of June.
The Zags don't have a commit beyond their 2025 class, but they've made progress in recent weeks with a couple of star-studded recruits in the class of 2026, including Sam Funches and Tyran Stokes.
Stokes told ESPN's Paul Biancardi earlier this month that he plans on visiting Gonzaga before making his college decision. The Notre Dame High School (California) product recently canceled a visit with Kentucky after going on one with Kansas in April.
Funches, the No. 3-ranked center in the class according to 247Sports Composite, told Athlon Sports that he's looking at arranging a visit for either June 27-29 or the weekend of Kraziness in the Kennel (presumably set for Oct. 4).
If Alozie and Funches happen to be on the same page, a pair of top-40 recruits will be visiting Gonzaga's campus in the next month or so.