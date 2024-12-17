Gonzaga Nation

Gonzaga-UCLA basketball game moved to earlier tip time

The Bulldogs and Bruins square off from the Intuit Dome at 1 p.m. PST on Dec. 28

Cole Forsman

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg.
Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

After the NFL made changes to its Week 17 schedule on Tuesday, Fox has confirmed the tip-off time for the West Coast Hoops Showdown between Gonzaga and UCLA that's set to take place from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The Bulldogs and Bruins will meet for the fifth consecutive season in a row when the pair of top 25 programs square off at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on Dec. 28. Immediately following that game is a contest between San Diego and Grand Canyon that's set for approximately 3:30 p.m. PT., as part of the West Coast Hoops Showdown. It'll also be the first college basketball game played at the Intuit Dome, which opened earlier this year as the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Bruins (9-1) have won eight games in a row, including the last three over Washington, Arizona and Oregon. The Bulldogs (7-3) are faced with their first two-game losing skid in six years after they came up short against Kentucky (90-89, overtime) and UConn (77-71) in neutral-site games.

The Zags have won each of the past four meetings with the Bruins, two of which came in thrilling fashion during the NCAA Tournament. Jalen Suggs sunk a deep 3-pointer to knock off UCLA in the 2021 Final Four, and then two years later in the Sweet 16, Julian Strawther beat the Bruins on a triple in his hometown of Las Vegas. Gonzaga beat UCLA, 69-65, last season at the Maui Invitational behind a career-high 32 points from Anton Watson.

The scheduling update comes following a series of adjustments from the NFL to its Week 17 schedule, most of which had to do with the Sunday slate. On Saturday, the Gonzaga-UCLA game on Fox will run alongside an AFC matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots over on the NFL Network at 1 p.m. PT.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Continue to follow our Gonzaga coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Instagram and Twitter.

Published
Cole Forsman
COLE FORSMAN

Cole Forsman is a reporter for Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI. Cole holds a degree in Journalism and Sports Management from Gonzaga University.

Home/Basketball