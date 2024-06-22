Gonzaga-Washington men’s basketball rivalry game won't happen in 2024-25
The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Washington Huskies won’t meet in men’s basketball this upcoming season, a source confirmed to Gonzaga Nation.
Washington was slated to visit Spokane for a nonconference game between the in-state rivals, which would have been the third of a four-game series that went through the 2025-26 season. Gonzaga and Washington renewed the home-and-home series after the matchup in 2021-22 was canceled due to COVID-19. CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein first reported next season’s game was off.
The Huskies made a coaching change earlier this offseason, as they brought in former Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle to replace Mike Hopkins, who went 118-106 in seven seasons at the helm, including one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2019. Washington went 17-15 this past season.
Sprinkle led the Aggies to the top of the Mountain West Conference standings with a 27-8 record (14-4 in league) before reaching the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Great Osobar, the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year with Utah State, followed Sprinkle to the Pacific Northwest and committed to the Huskies for his senior season.
Gonzaga had won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 games in the series heading into last season’s matchup with Washington. The Huskies overcame an 11-point deficit to stun the then-No. 7 Bulldogs, 78-73, at Alaska Airlines Arena in December.
Gonzaga won the previous meeting, 77-60, in Dec. 2022. The Zags are 7-0 at home against the Huskies since 1999.
The nonconference schedule has yet to be confirmed, though some notable matchups have already been made public. The Bulldogs will head down to the Bahamas for three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament from Nov. 27-29. They will face Kentucky in Seattle on Dec. 7, followed by a trip to Madison Square Garden to take on back-to-back national champion UConn on Dec. 14. Dates and times for matchups against UCLA (Inglewood, California) and San Diego State (away) have not been finalized.
The Zags face an 18-game West Coast Conference schedule with the additions of Washington State and Oregon State as affiliate members starting next season. Gonzaga will face the Cougars and Beavers twice each.
Washington is set to play 20 games in the Big Ten next season.