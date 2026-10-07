Gonzaga women sit well ahead of Pac-12 in updated basketball projections

Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga women's basketball program are heading into the new-look Pac-12 with nearly the exact same roster as last season, a rare display of continuity in the NIL and transfer portal era.

With 11 returners from a team that went 18-5 in the final 23 games last season, Gonzaga is well-equipped to finish atop the Pac-12 in its first year of rebirth - even with talented opponents like Oregon State, Colorado State, and San Diego State.

In fact, the recent projections from Bart Torvik not only have Gonzaga as the best team in the Pac-12, but also the highest-rated team from outside the Power 5 conference structure - coming in at No. 46 overall.

Initial women's projections are up. Please feel free to let me know of any major injuries. https://t.co/vkZqjX9jUl pic.twitter.com/ptdSxJnbcQ — Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) October 7, 2026

Gonzaga is well ahead of the rest of the Pac-12, with Oregon State coming in at No. 70, Colorado State at No. 78, and San Diego State just inside the top 100 at No. 95.

Continuity is Key

Gonzaga only saw three players from last year's team depart the program: senior forward Sierra Lichtie, freshman guard Paige Lofing (transferred to Montana), and senior guard Vera Gunaydin (transferred to North Alabama).

Lichtie averaged 2.9 points in 10.7 minutes across 20 games after battling injury, Lofing averaged 2.2 points in 6.6 minutes in 27 games, and Gunaydin redshirted, meaning the Zags return a ridiculous 95.4% of their scoring, 95.9% of their rebounding, and 94.4% of their total minutes from last year.

While major roster overhauls are less common in women's basketball than they are on the men's side, that is still an absurd amount of retention - made even more significant by the eligibility of fifth-year senior Ines Bettencourt, who is currently cleared to play thanks to a TRO granted in California. Her status could change, but either way, this team is well prepared to have an incredible season in 2026-27.

The stars are out

Gonzaga will once again be led by the two-headed monster of star center Lauren Whittaker and sharpshooting guard Allie Turner.

Gonzaga Bullldogs Allie Turner (11) and Lauren Whittaker (33). | Photo by Lane Mathews

Whittaker averaged 19.1 points and 10.2 rebounds last year on her way to WCC Rookie and Player of the Year honors. She led the conference in points, rebounds, two-point field goal percentage (58.4%), and overall field goal percentage (53.6%), while also shooting 35.5% from the three-point range and 79.1% from the free-throw line.

The 6'3 New Zealander has a chance to be among the best frontcourt players in college basketball this season, and is favorited to win the Pac-12 Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Turner was excellent as a sophomore, averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 assists while shooting a blistering 47.1% from three and 95.6% from the free-throw line, both of which led the WCC while she picked up her second straight All-WCC First Team nod.

Those two, combined with Bettencourt, Zee Aokuso, Taylor Smith, and WCC Sixth Woman of the Year Jaiden Haile, give Gonzaga one of the deepest, most experienced rosters in the conference ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Coach Fortier's team gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 10, for FanFest at the McCarthey Athletic Center at 2:00 PM PT. The first exhibition game will be on Tuesday, Oct. 2, against Westmont College, with the regular-season opener on Nov. 2 vs. North Dakota State in Spokane.