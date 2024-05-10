Greg Heister believes ‘it’s time’ to put Gonzaga's Mark Few in the Basketball Hall-of-Fame
Anyone who’s paid attention to college basketball in the last two decades would agree that Mark Few will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Fame one day.
The head coach of the Gonzaga men’s basketball team has turned what was once considered just another small Jesuit school and a middling mid-major into a college hoops powerhouse. Few, a two-time Naismith Coach of the Year, boasts the highest winning percentage in Division-I history and is the only head coach to appear in the NCAA Tournament in the first 24 years of their career. He’s racked up career wins faster than any coach in history not named Adolph Rupp or Jerry Tarkanian, both of whom are in the basketball hall-of-fame.
According to Gonzaga play-by-play announcer Greg Hester, it’s time for Few to receive his recognition as a hall-of-famer.
“It’s time to honor him while he’s still relevant,” Heister said. “We will never ever see this again in the history of college athletics.”
Heister discussed Few’s coaching legacy, Zags in the NBA Playoffs and much more with Dan Dickau on a new episode of Gonzaga Nation.
