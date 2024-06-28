How Gonzaga’s Anton Watson fits with the Boston Celtics
Anton Watson finished his college career as one of the winningest players in Gonzaga men’s basketball program history. The Boston Celtics probably knew that when they selected the Spokane native with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
On the court, Watson’s defensive versatility made him Mark Few’s “problem solver,” as the 6-foot-8 forward could guard multiple positions and embraced matchups against the opponent’s biggest offensive threat. Offensively he excelled at timely cuts along the baseline or from the perimeter, while his improvements as a passer were quite noticeable as a fifth-year senior. The athleticism might not stand out to some, but the results from the G League Elite Camp would suggest it’s trending in the right direction.
Above all else though, Watson’s win-loss record spoke volumes about his impact on the Zags’ success. In five seasons (though he only played 15 games as a freshman due to a shoulder injury), the Gonzaga Prep product amassed a 132-19 (.870) record and played in four Sweet 16 games, two Elite Eight games, a Final Four and a National Championship game and set the program record for steals in the NCAA Tournament (21).
"He’s been such an unsung hero of this program," Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said of Watson after a win over Portland on Feb. 23. "He’s such a winner. He’s a winner and he’s a great teammate. He’s just the perfect guy you want in your program. Obviously when you're at Gonzaga you really want him in your program because we’ve valued everything Anton’s done."
Now Watson goes from one winning culture to the next, as he makes the move to Boston just nine days after the franchise won its NBA-leading 18th championship in a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. Led by All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, the Celtics were undoubtedly the best team in the league all season long en route to an overall record of 80-21 (64-16 in the regular season, 16-3 in the playoffs). That .792 winning percentage is the second-best in team history behind only the legendary 1985-86 championship team that went 82-18 (.820).
Boston figures to be among the favorites to go back-to-back with most of the cast returning for the 2024-25 season, which could limit Watson’s playing opportunities as a rookie. Brad Stevens, the mastermind behind the Celtics’ title run as the de facto general manager, made it clear prior to the draft that any player he took with the No. 30 pick (which ended up being Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman) or the No. 54 pick (Watson) would have a difficult time finding playing time in year one.
"It will be hard for any draft pick to crack our rotation when healthy," Stevens said. "And so, we'll think about how we can best continue to invest in young players and their development and growth, with the reality that, if we're able to continue to move forward with this group, that these guys are going to be on the court. So, this will be a good opportunity again to bring in somebody who we think will help us down the road.”
That said, it’s likely Watson spends most of his rookie season developing with Boston’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.
Though his name didn’t appear on most mock drafts, Watson’s strengths as a two-way player made him a trendy pick to go late in the second round. He has the size and strength to match up with bruising forwards and centers, while still nimble and agile enough to defend smaller guards on the perimeter. Watson’s offensive game didn’t get to shine over some of his other NBA teammates at Gonzaga, though the full repertoire was on display throughout his fifth year with six 20-point games, including two 32-point outings against UCLA and Santa Clara.
Even so, scouts and general managers needed to see more consistency from behind the arc. Watson shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range on limited volume (1.5 attempts per game) in 2023-24.
“[NBA scouts and general managers] kind of said, to find my place in the league or my calling card is gonna be like one of those guys that does a little bit of everything,” Watson said. “They've seen that I’ve improved from the 3-point line, but they want me to take more of them.”
Watson’s first opportunity will come next month at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where he figures to earn valuable reps with some of Boston’s other young talent. Granted Watson is already older than his new Celtics teammates JD Davidson, Jordan Walsh and Jaden Springer, but the 23-year-old is far from a finished product on the basketball court. It just might take some time before the rest of the league notices.
“His game, to me, fits the modern NBA,” Gonzaga assistant coach Brian Michaelson said on Gonzaga Nation. “He’s so versatile defensively, he can do a lot of different things on offense. His shooting has really progressed, it’s going to have to continue to progress. Where the NBA is right now, fits Anton Watson.”